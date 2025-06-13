Jose Aldo made a bold change to his training regimen in final years of UFC career

Former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo is considered one of the best fighters in MMA history. One of the many skills that made him so good was his takedown defense. The Brazilian was renowned for his ability to negate his opponents’ wrestling, and famously stopped 16 of 16 takedown attempts from reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili when they fought.

That’s pretty impressive, considering how little he actually practiced wrestling at the time.

During a recent interview with MMA Hoje, the former UFC champ claimed that he did not train wrestling at all for the final five years of his career.

He didn’t specify why he made this dramatic change to his training, but it’s remarkable his skills held up without practice.