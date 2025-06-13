Jose Aldo made a bold change to his training regimen in final years of UFC career

By BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo is considered one of the best fighters in MMA history. One of the many skills that made him so good was his takedown defense. The Brazilian was renowned for his ability to negate his opponents’ wrestling, and famously stopped 16 of 16 takedown attempts from reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili when they fought.

Jose Aldo, UFC

That’s pretty impressive, considering how little he actually practiced wrestling at the time.

During a recent interview with MMA Hoje, the former UFC champ claimed that he did not train wrestling at all for the final five years of his career.

He didn’t specify why he made this dramatic change to his training, but it’s remarkable his skills held up without practice.

Jose Aldo reveals he stopped training wrestling for final UFC fights

“I haven’t done any wrestling training in five years,” Aldo said (via MMA Mania). “Nowadays, people always bring me up when they talk about what’s his name—the champion, the Georgian champion. Merab. People say, ‘Oh, you stuffed all 16 of his takedown attempts! He’s like a wrestling professor, a Naruto of grappling.’ Bro, I haven’t trained wrestling at all.

“The defense I have is something I drilled years ago, and it still works. They compare me to American wrestlers, and I don’t even train wrestling, while they’ve been doing it all their lives. I’m just a jiu-jitsu guy who became a striker.”

While Aldo spent the best years of his MMA career in the featherweight division, he closed out his career in the UFC bantamweight division. He had some solid wins in the division, notably beating Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font. However, he lost close fights to two rising contenders in his last two fights. First, he lost a decision to Mario Bautista—another fight where he showed off his takedown defense. He then lost a decision to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 316 last month. He retired in the Octagon after the fact.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jose Aldo UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout

Belal Muhammad shares surprising take on Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025
Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje explains frustration with UFC: 'They came to my house begging me'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Justin Gaethje has detailed his issues with the UFC brass.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley explains the energy he felt during Kamaru Usman face-off

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has explained the energy that he felt during his recent face-off with opponent Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa suggests Colby Covington is moving in a different direction with his career: “He’s a nice guy off camera”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on the future of Colby Covington in the world of mixed martial arts.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Sean Brady gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025

UFC welterweight Sean Brady has given his prediction for the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley showdown.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA

Chael Sonnen provides fresh update on Ben Askren’s health crisis

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2025
Kris Moutinho, UFC, MMA
UFC

Fighter admits he considered 'ending it all' after UFC release: 'It was a bad time'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Kris Moutinho took his UFC release hard. Very hard.

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Mike Perry opens up on sparring with UFC star Sean Strickland: 'It’s not something I prepared myself for'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Mike Perry recently linked up for a sparring session with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski set to meet with UFC 'very soon' to discuss title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski remains out of the loop on his next UFC title fight, but that appears to be changing imminently.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier provides update on Ben Askren's health crisis: 'Everybody’s just kind of praying'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Former UFC star Ben Askren is continue to battle through a frightening health crisis.