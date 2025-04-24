Daniel Cormier shares interesting advice for overlooked UFC middleweight contender
Daniel Cormier has a tip for one rising UFC middleweight contender.
The 185-pound division has a slew of rising contenders such as Caio Borralho, but there’s one name who appears to be overlooked. That fighter is Nassourdine Imavov, who is the No. 1-ranked UFC middleweight. Despite a finish over Israel Adesanya, many often glance over Imavov as a potential name who deserves to fight for the 185-pound gold.
Cormier has a suggestion for Imavov.
Cormier Wants Imavov To Be More Vocal
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier revealed what he thinks Nassourdine Imavov should do to get himself a UFC middleweight title opportunity (via MMAJunkie).
“If I am Imavov, I’m saying, ‘Listen, I want to be involved,'” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “‘This trifecta becomes a foursome because I need to be involved. I don’t care what you’re doing, whatever you’re doing needs to involve me because I have earned that. When Brendan Allen was riding hot, I beat him.
“‘You told me to fight Izzy. I beat him. I have earned my chance to fight one of the best.’ And granted, an interim title fight does not seem as exciting when you input Imavov over maybe Borralho, but just a big fight, not for an interim title as I’m saying it should be.”
Imavov is riding a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Jan. 2023 when Sean Strickland defeated him via unanimous decision. Imavov has since beaten the likes of Adesanya, Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze.
At the moment, there’s no word on what could be next for “The Sniper.” UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis recently denied rumors claiming he’s injured. He also claimed a fight announcement will be coming soon. Many expect du Plessis to fight Khamzat Chimaev next, but the matchup hasn’t been confirmed.
Could Imavov slide his way into a title fight or a No. 1 contender bout?
