Daniel Cormier’s recent criticism of judging ‘made no sense,’ says UFC veteran

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

A UFC fighter who won his recent bout believes Daniel Cormier and other members of the UFC 315 broadcast team were vehemently against him.

Daniel Cormier

Cormier is a UFC Hall of Famer, but he’s also one of the key voices of the company. He’s become a regular color commentator for UFC pay-per-views, and some of his calls have been criticized by fighters. Recently, Cormier shared his belief that the scorecards in favor of Modestas Bukauskas over Ion Cutelaba were “trash.”

“DC” specifically called out the 30-27 score total.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER: ‘ALEX PEREIRA IS A LIAR’ FOR BLAMING UFC CRITICISMS ON HACKER

Daniel Cormier Gets Response for UFC 315 Fight Critique

Bukauskas spoke to MMAFighting.com and he gave his reaction to the negative response of the UFC 315 commentators after his win over Ion Cutelaba.

“I feel like that seemed to influence a lot of people’s opinions as well, especially online,” Bukauskas said. “Then everyone was just sort of [repeating] what was said on the commentary as opposed to taking an opinion for themselves. Obviously, I respect those fighters. They’re Hall of Famers. They’re some of the best in the sport. You can’t knock them for what they’ve done in the sport, but I just didn’t understand where it was coming from. I didn’t understand why their viewpoint was swayed so much to one side. It literally made no sense to me.

“I guess everyone’s got their own opinion. They’re obviously entitled to it. A lot of people lost their parlays as well on the betting so obviously a lot of people weren’t happy about that and it was a close fight. You can’t please everyone in this sport. All I’ve got to do is keep winning. At the end of the day what goes down on paper is a win so all I’ve got to do is just keep continuing to do that.”

Still, Bukauskas is now riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since 2023 when he was knocked out by Vitor Petrino. Since that loss, Bukauskas has defeated Marcin Prachnio, Raffael Cerqueira, and Cutelaba.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Modestas Bukauskas UFC

Related

Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix reveals biggest reason for signing with UFC, and it isn't money

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 317 lightweight title win for Ilia Topuria could benefit Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has been feuding with Ilia Topuria for years, but he admits that if “El Matador” wins the UFC lightweight gold, it would benefit his career.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria plans to make Islam Makhachev wait for lightweight title fight if welterweight move doesn't work out

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Ilia Topuria has no plans on giving Islam Makhachev a bout right away if things don’t pan out for the soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion at 170 pounds.

Jose Aldo retirement
UFC

Jose Aldo explains why he decided to retire following controversial UFC 315 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Jose Aldo has shared more details on his decision to walk away from pro MMA competition.

Gilbert Burns
UFC

Gilbert Burns shares positive message following UFC Vegas 106 loss to Michael Morales

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Gilbert Burns did not emerge victorious this past Saturday, but his spirit isn’t broken.

Michael Morales celebration

Michael Morales name drops top UFC welterweight, reveals special request for next fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025
Denise Gomes, UFC Vegas 106, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 106 Bonus Report: Denise Gomes one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Michael Morales, Gilbert Burns, UFC Vegas 106, Pros react, UFC
Michael Morales

Pros react after Michael Morales stops Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106

Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

Michael Morales, Gilbert Burns, UFC Vegas 106, Results, UFC
Michael Morales

UFC Vegas 106 Results: Michael Morales TKO's Gilbert Burns (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 results, including the welterweight main event between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

Mairon Santos, UFC Vegas 106, Sodiq Yusuff, Results, UFC
Sodiq Yusuff

UFC Vegas 106 Results: Mairon Santos defeats Sodiq Yusuff

Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 results, including the lightweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos.