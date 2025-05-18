Daniel Cormier’s recent criticism of judging ‘made no sense,’ says UFC veteran
A UFC fighter who won his recent bout believes Daniel Cormier and other members of the UFC 315 broadcast team were vehemently against him.
Cormier is a UFC Hall of Famer, but he’s also one of the key voices of the company. He’s become a regular color commentator for UFC pay-per-views, and some of his calls have been criticized by fighters. Recently, Cormier shared his belief that the scorecards in favor of Modestas Bukauskas over Ion Cutelaba were “trash.”
“DC” specifically called out the 30-27 score total.
Daniel Cormier Gets Response for UFC 315 Fight Critique
Bukauskas spoke to MMAFighting.com and he gave his reaction to the negative response of the UFC 315 commentators after his win over Ion Cutelaba.
“I feel like that seemed to influence a lot of people’s opinions as well, especially online,” Bukauskas said. “Then everyone was just sort of [repeating] what was said on the commentary as opposed to taking an opinion for themselves. Obviously, I respect those fighters. They’re Hall of Famers. They’re some of the best in the sport. You can’t knock them for what they’ve done in the sport, but I just didn’t understand where it was coming from. I didn’t understand why their viewpoint was swayed so much to one side. It literally made no sense to me.
“I guess everyone’s got their own opinion. They’re obviously entitled to it. A lot of people lost their parlays as well on the betting so obviously a lot of people weren’t happy about that and it was a close fight. You can’t please everyone in this sport. All I’ve got to do is keep winning. At the end of the day what goes down on paper is a win so all I’ve got to do is just keep continuing to do that.”
Still, Bukauskas is now riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since 2023 when he was knocked out by Vitor Petrino. Since that loss, Bukauskas has defeated Marcin Prachnio, Raffael Cerqueira, and Cutelaba.
