Jonathan Di Bella teases transition to Muay Thai: “I’m happy to move toward that”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 19, 2025

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella is open to a Muay Thai quest. But not before he unifies the division’s gold against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Jonathan Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172

The Canadian-Italian striker captured the interim strap this past March at ONE 172. He outstruck former two-division king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, earning the unanimous decision victory.

His main goal is to become the undisputed strawweight kickboxing ruler. But once he’s ticked that box, his future is wide open. And he’s intrigued to swap out the big gloves for 4-ounce fisticuffs. Even if that comes against his father’s guidance.

“Yeah, I will. I just want to get my belt back, and then I’m hoping to fight in different divisions,” he said.

“My dad, my coach, wants me to stay in kickboxing, but I’m happy to move towards that.”

Jonathan Di Bella remains convinced he beat Prajanchai in first clash

Jonathan Di Bella is adamant he can defeat Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Their World Title battle at ONE Friday Fights 64 in June last year saw Prajanchai earn the unanimous decision after five furious rounds of action.

Despite that result, Di Bella believes the fans in attendance knew the real outcome. He remembers being swarmed by fans afterward. Many told him how they thought he deserved to win over the Thai legend.

That only encourages the 28-year-old to remain on the chase for a rematch with Prajanchai. And that’s a sequel he’s confident he can win.

“I still feel like I could beat him, you know. I still feel like people, other fans, are saying that I won too,” he said.

“Like Thai fans, after the fight, it was raining, they all came with umbrellas to me, taking selfies with me, and they were saying that I won the fight and everything.”

