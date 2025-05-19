Jonathan Di Bella teases transition to Muay Thai: “I’m happy to move toward that”

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella is open to a Muay Thai quest. But not before he unifies the division’s gold against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The Canadian-Italian striker captured the interim strap this past March at ONE 172. He outstruck former two-division king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, earning the unanimous decision victory.

His main goal is to become the undisputed strawweight kickboxing ruler. But once he’s ticked that box, his future is wide open. And he’s intrigued to swap out the big gloves for 4-ounce fisticuffs. Even if that comes against his father’s guidance.

“Yeah, I will. I just want to get my belt back, and then I’m hoping to fight in different divisions,” he said.

“My dad, my coach, wants me to stay in kickboxing, but I’m happy to move towards that.”