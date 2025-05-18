Patchy Mix reveals biggest reason for signing with UFC, and it isn’t money

Patchy Mix is the newest member of the UFC roster, but he didn’t ink the deal solely for big paydays. Mix is a former Bellator champion who many experts and fans were pounding the table for the UFC to sign. He was under contract with PFL, but the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Mix had been mostly inactive after PFL’s acquisition of Bellator. Now that he’s signed a UFC contract, Mix has revealed what was the most appealing aspect of switching promotions. RELATED: PFL AND BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION PATCHY MIX “MUTUALLY AGREE” TO PART WAYS

More Eyeballs on Mix

Patchy Mix was well compensated for being a Bellator champion, but his decision to sign with UFC goes beyond money. Speaking to reporters during UFC Vegas 106, Mix revealed a major factor in his decision to join the UFC roster (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I have money,” Mix said. “I have belts. I have all this stuff. But I don’t have notoriety and that’s what I’m coming for June 7. I’m coming to show the world who I am.”

Mix’s UFC debut is scheduled to take place at UFC 316 on June 7. He’ll go one-on-one with Mario Bautista, and the UFC’s latest roster addition is focused on the task at hand.

“You get the call and you answer it,” Mix said. “I’m not afraid of anyone in this division, especially (not) Mario Bautista. He’s on a seven-fight win streak and I want that seven-fight win streak. When they called me, I answered it. I’ll make weight and I’ll get the job done. It didn’t matter who. I didn’t mind if he was ranked No. 1 or No. 50. I would’ve gone against the best, the hardest, the guy they didn’t want anyone to fight. It didn’t matter. It happened to be him and I think ‘Chito’ Vera popped his rib or something. They called me within an hour or two. I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ Within a day, I think it was getting made.”

Mix enters the UFC with a pro MMA record of 20-1. The lone defeat was a unanimous decision loss to Juan Archuleta back in 2020. Since that fight, Mix had turned in stellar performances against the likes of Kyoji Horiguchi, Sergio Pettis, and Raufeon Stots.