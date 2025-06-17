Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez is of the belief that a fight against Kamaru Usman could be possible in the future.

As we know, Kamaru Usman got back to winning ways last weekend with a convincing victory over Joaquin Buckley. While he had to overcome some adversity in the fifth round, he was able to persevere and make it known that he’s far from done in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: “Another blockbuster before I sail off”

After the contest, Usman also made it clear that he’s interested in going after the UFC welterweight championship. While Jack Della Maddalena is the current king of the division, it seems as if lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is going to be making the move up to 170 pounds – probably getting an immediate title shot in the process.

Usman has said already that he’s interested in squaring off with Makhachev. Now, Islam’s coach Javier Mendez has suggested that they’d also be open to the challenge.