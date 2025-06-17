Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez is of the belief that a fight against Kamaru Usman could be possible in the future.

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev

As we know, Kamaru Usman got back to winning ways last weekend with a convincing victory over Joaquin Buckley. While he had to overcome some adversity in the fifth round, he was able to persevere and make it known that he’s far from done in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: “Another blockbuster before I sail off”

After the contest, Usman also made it clear that he’s interested in going after the UFC welterweight championship. While Jack Della Maddalena is the current king of the division, it seems as if lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is going to be making the move up to 170 pounds – probably getting an immediate title shot in the process.

Usman has said already that he’s interested in squaring off with Makhachev. Now, Islam’s coach Javier Mendez has suggested that they’d also be open to the challenge.

Mendez’s thoughts on Makhachev vs Usman

“Possible,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “It depends what the UFC thinks. I think Shavkat needs to be considered. Also Ian Garry, Belal Muhammad, too, if he wants to be back in the picture. Who knows? This division, the welterweight division, has become the hotbed for the UFC at the present time, in my opinion. There’s so many marquee fights they can make from there. Let’s see what they want to do.”

“[Usman’s] right in line with JDM, 100 percent,” Mendez added. “I think all those guys are really trouble for everybody. Shavkat, Ian Garry, there’s so many guys in that division that Islam hasn’t fought either. So it’s one of those exciting things to be in, but we need to get by JDM first. He’s not going to be an easy fight as it is.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025
Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in
Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja understands the threat he’ll be facing when he battles Kai Kara-France ahead of their upcoming title fight.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, 'still confident' he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree vows to put on an "undeniable performance" against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025
Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317
Charles Oliveira

Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

If Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria is unable to make it to the Octagon for UFC 317, there is a backup plan in place.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott booked for tough UFC 317 matchup after suffering first pro loss

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Payton Talbott is set to return to action at UFC 317.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz

Coach compares skidding Sean O'Malley to former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Coach Tim Welch has made an interesting comparison between his star pupil Sean O’Malley and former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.