Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Kamaru Usman title fight is possible
Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez is of the belief that a fight against Kamaru Usman could be possible in the future.
As we know, Kamaru Usman got back to winning ways last weekend with a convincing victory over Joaquin Buckley. While he had to overcome some adversity in the fifth round, he was able to persevere and make it known that he’s far from done in mixed martial arts.
After the contest, Usman also made it clear that he’s interested in going after the UFC welterweight championship. While Jack Della Maddalena is the current king of the division, it seems as if lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is going to be making the move up to 170 pounds – probably getting an immediate title shot in the process.
Usman has said already that he’s interested in squaring off with Makhachev. Now, Islam’s coach Javier Mendez has suggested that they’d also be open to the challenge.
Mendez’s thoughts on Makhachev vs Usman
“Possible,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “It depends what the UFC thinks. I think Shavkat needs to be considered. Also Ian Garry, Belal Muhammad, too, if he wants to be back in the picture. Who knows? This division, the welterweight division, has become the hotbed for the UFC at the present time, in my opinion. There’s so many marquee fights they can make from there. Let’s see what they want to do.”
“[Usman’s] right in line with JDM, 100 percent,” Mendez added. “I think all those guys are really trouble for everybody. Shavkat, Ian Garry, there’s so many guys in that division that Islam hasn’t fought either. So it’s one of those exciting things to be in, but we need to get by JDM first. He’s not going to be an easy fight as it is.”
