Daniel Cormier gives honest Sean O’Malley assessment after UFC 316

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his assessment of Sean O’Malley after his defeat at UFC 316.

Last Saturday night, Sean O’Malley failed in his attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship. He was submitted by Merab Dvalishvili, the same man who took the belt from him in the first place. Now, ‘Suga’ will head back to the drawing board and contemplate what’s next for him in his career – which could include a shift up to the featherweight division.

A lot of fans and critics have had their say on O’Malley in the last few days. Some have been critical, whereas others just want to see him involved in fun fights moving forward. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no way of denying that he is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts right now.

Daniel Cormier, who was there live to watch UFC 316, recently gave his own thoughts on what could be next for O’Malley.