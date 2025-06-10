Daniel Cormier gives honest Sean O’Malley assessment after UFC 316

By Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his assessment of Sean O’Malley after his defeat at UFC 316.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley

Last Saturday night, Sean O’Malley failed in his attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship. He was submitted by Merab Dvalishvili, the same man who took the belt from him in the first place. Now, ‘Suga’ will head back to the drawing board and contemplate what’s next for him in his career – which could include a shift up to the featherweight division.

A lot of fans and critics have had their say on O’Malley in the last few days. Some have been critical, whereas others just want to see him involved in fun fights moving forward. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no way of denying that he is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts right now.

Daniel Cormier, who was there live to watch UFC 316, recently gave his own thoughts on what could be next for O’Malley.

Cormier’s view on O’Malley after UFC 316

“He just lost to the champion twice,” Cormier said of O’Malley on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Until there’s a changeover, it’ll be hard for Sean O’Malley to work his way back into a title opportunity, and he might find himself standing across from Umar Nurmagomedov.

“It doesn’t get easier for ‘The Suga Show.’ But Merab Dvalishvili really showed he is the cream of the crop at 135 pounds, and he did it better than before. He was more dominant than before, and he finished him. If Merab starts to finish guys, he is a real problem in the UFC.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you want to see next for Sean O’Malley in the next chapter of his UFC career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

