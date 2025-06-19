Islam Makhachev warned by UFC legend to avoid costly mistake: ‘It only gets harder’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 19, 2025

One UFC icon hopes Islam Makhachev can avoid making a big mistake.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302

Makhachev will officially relinquish the UFC Lightweight Championship once the vacant title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira begins. Topuria vs. Oliveira will headline UFC 317 in Las Vegas on June 28. As for Makhachev, he will be challenging UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at a date to be determined.

As the soon-to-be former 155-pound king gears up for a move to welterweight, a popular UFC Fight Wing Hall of Famer has a major concern.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER QUESTIONS ISLAM MAKHACHEV POSSIBLY LEAVING MMA AFTER THREE MORE FIGHTS

Islam Makhachev Should Stick With Welterweight, Says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen hopped on his YouTube channel recently, and he admitted that he doesn’t like the idea of Islam Makhachev potentially splitting his time between welterweight and lightweight (via MMAFighting).

“Islam is continuing to speak to the idea that he never wanted to be stripped at 155,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “He wanted to be able to do both. That if he wanted 170, he wasn’t then going to relinquish 155. He was going to defend. This was his idea was to go back and forth, we’ve only seen that happen one time, that was with Amanda Nunes. That scenario was very different.

“But I just share for you Islam’s still clinging to that. He’s still pushing that narrative. ‘I’m the guy. I never lost. That’s my division. That’s my belt. I’ve got no problem with Ilia. Ilia needs to do one thing well at 155 and then I’ll see him. And it can be anything.’ Islam’s story has never changed, but his circumstance has and I want him to embrace that because Jack is a hard fight. Jack’s a really hard fight and if you get through Jack, it only gets harder. And if Islam does have this idea of ‘I can go back to ‘55, I’m safe at ‘55, I was dominant at ‘55,’ if he doesn’t let his body grow, if he doesn’t enjoy the fruits of his labor, enjoy the fact that he can have more calories when he’s training. If he doesn’t enjoy that because he’s living the lifestyle and and keeping his eye on being within striking distance to get back to 155, he’s going to put himself inadvertently in the same spot that Volkanovski was in.”

Much has been made over the future of Makhachev. Head coach Javier Mendez has said he wouldn’t be surprised if Makhachev wraps up his prizefighting career after three more bouts. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has said that it would be a huge blow to MMA if Makhachev will indeed hang up his gloves in that short window.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor punched bar patron 'for absolutely no reason' according to witness

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025
Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC, MMA, Poland
UFC

UFC signs two Polish MMA champions with endorsements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

The UFC has signed two high-level European MMA champions—both of whom seem to have a seal approval from Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Jon Jones, UFC, Tom Aspinall, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones finally confirms he's done with UFC for now: 'I’ve punched and kicked enough people'

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

At this point, it’s safe to say we can give up hope on a UFC super fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman lays out plans for UFC super fight that fans will 'remember forever'

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

Kamaru Usman has laid out plans for a huge UFC super fight in Africa.

Kamaru Usman takes Joaquin Buckley down
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley admits he feels humilated after defeat to Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has admitted that he feels humiliated in the wake of his loss to Kamaru Usman last weekend.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman didn't try to KO Joaquin Buckley late after flashback to famous defeat

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025
Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill responds negatively after being asked about previous UFC losses

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has responded negatively to being asked about his recent losses in the Octagon.

Ignacio Bahamondes
UFC

Ignacio Bahamondes claims he's "willing to die" against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku: "It's going to be fireworks"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Ignacio Bahamondes is expecting a war against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
UFC

UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

UFC 317 took a major blow this week, as main card matchup involving Paulo Costa was rescheduled for a later date.

Vince McMahon, Conor McGregor, BKFC, WWE
Conor McGregor

Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor's BKFC

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon seems to be trying to get back into the combat sports business. In fact, he recently had is eyes on BKFC.