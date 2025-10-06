Aung La N Sang earns ONE Championship Hall of Fame induction

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 5, 2025
Aung La N Sang

Championship legacy demands proper closure, and Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang delivered exactly that. The legendary former two-division ONE World Champion wrote the final glorious chapter of his storied career while earning a Hall of Fame induction.

Aung La N Sang defeated Zebaztian Kadestam via second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 40-year-old “Burmese Python” secured his 31st career victory before learning he would be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Tension filled the opening round as both former champions picked shots with precision and care. Each tried finding holes in the other’s game while avoiding counters from dangerous knockout artists standing opposite them.

But hesitancy disappeared when round two began. Aung La N Sang began lighting up his rival with short, thumping punches. Damage showed first on Kadestam’s face, then in his will to fight.

Backed against the ropes, the Swede had nowhere to go. He shelled up and absorbed a flurry of punches, knees, and more blows from “The Burmese Python.” Aung La N Sang then blasted “The Bandit” with a right hand that crumpled him near the corner.

The Myanmar legend continued pummeling his opponent until the referee stopped action at 2:20. He also took home a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Aung La N Sang built legendary career from humble beginnings

Aung La N Sang’s journey began far from championship glory. The former migratory beekeeper traveled across America working before dedicating his life to martial arts after graduating from Andrews University in Michigan with an Agriculture Science degree.

He made his professional debut in 2005, building a reputation through outstanding submission skills that earned him “The Burmese Python” nickname. His immense talent produced almost exclusively stoppage victories throughout his career.

June 2017 marked history when he defeated Vitaly Bigdash to become ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion. Myanmar united in celebration hailing their country’s first-ever sports and MMA World Champion, creating a national hero whose impact transcended sport.

He doubled his gold collection in 2018, defeating Alexandre Machado via knockout to claim vacant ONE Light Heavyweight MMA World Championship. Holding simultaneous titles across two divisions cemented his legendary status.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

