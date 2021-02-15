Dana White claims another victory against illegal streamers

UFC President Dana White claims to have picked up another victory in his ongoing war against illegal streamers.

Earlier this year, White went on the offensive against the people that partake in the illegal piracy of UFC events.

Apparently, the UFC boss and his team had their eyes on a “big” illegal streamer ahead of last Saturday’s UFC 258 card, but that person refrained from streaming the event — ostensibly due to fear of reprisal.

“Not a lot of them were streaming tonight,” White reported at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference. “We were going to go after one of the big ones tonight, and they did not stream tonight. So we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.”

As aforementioned, White has been railing against illegal streamers for several months now, and seems to be pretty satisfied with the fruits of his efforts.

“We’ve been one of the leagues that has been so proactive on piracy,” White told The Mac Life recently. “I love how cool and tough these guys act on social media because let me tell you what, we’ve caught a lot of people. Let me tell you what they do: they cry. They cry and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021 and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught,” White continued. “There’s a guy right now who, literally after I said this thing… So if you go through my Instagram and go through all the comments, there’s a guy saying ‘DM me if you want to get the fight this weekend’. He’s stealing people’s information. People that are DM’ing him, he’s stealing their information. He’s taking your money from your bank and he’s charging your credit card. These guys are fucking scumbag criminals.

“They’re never all going to go away,” White concluded. “They’re going to be out there, and we’re not trying to get rid of all of them. I just want to catch a few. That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down, that piracy industry is going to go on forever. Let me catch a few and watch what happens — and I will, oh it’s coming.”

What do you think of this latest comment from Dana White?