Belal Muhammad fires personal shot at Sean Strickland amid heated war of words: ‘I just heard it from his dad’

By Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Belal Muhammad has hurled a scathing diss towards Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312.

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland

Strickland and Muhammad have had some beef brewing for a while. More recently, Muhammad told Submission Radio that he wouldn’t mind moving up to middleweight just to “smack around” Strickland. The former UFC middleweight champion responded by telling Muhammad to “go back to f*cking Palestine” in an interview with The Schmo.

The beef between the two continues to get nasty, and that much is evident with Muhammad’s latest post on social media.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD WOULDN’T MIND MOVING UP TO FIGHT SEAN STRICKLAND AND “SLAP HIM AROUND”

Belal Muhammad Sends Personal Dig at Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad hopped on his X account to not only question why Sean Strickland is getting another title fight, but he also took a personal shot.

“Crazy that chimaev finished Whittaker and imavov finished Izzy but the guy that teeped costa 150 times is getting the title shot ..but we all know he’s good at crying and using his mouth no diddy I just heard it from his dad.”

Muhammad is referring to Strickland’s father, who the ex-UFC champion has alleged was abusive. Personal digs are nothing new when it comes to any feud involving Strickland. We’ll see what the fallout of this recent shot from Muhammad will be.

For now, Strickland will need to keep his focus on Dricus du Plessis. The two are set for a UFC Middleweight Championship rematch on February 8th. Strickland was the 185-pound champion going into his first meeting with DDP back in early 2024. Du Plessis ended up defeating Strickland via split decision to capture the gold.

As for Muhammad, his first welterweight title defense hasn’t been made official as of now. He was scheduled to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310, but “Remember The Name” suffered an infection and was forced off the card. Rakhmonov ended up facing Ian Machado Garry, defeating the Irishman in a highly contested five-round battle via unanimous decision.

If Muhammad expects to meet Strickland at 185, he’ll first need to handle business as a champion in the welterweight division. Time will tell if these two will get to settle things inside the Octagon.

