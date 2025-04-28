Anatoly Malykhin “ready” for return to ONE Championship heavyweight division

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 27, 2025

Reigning two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is coming back to the heavyweight division as an even bigger problem.

Anatoly Malykhin

“Sladkiy” was in action at ONE 169 last November, where he suffered a narrow defeat to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane for the heavyweight MMA gold inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since then, Malykhin has remained in the shadows, rebuilding and redesigning himself to become the ultimate force in the heavyweight division once again.

In gearing up for a return to the ring, he reveals that he’s added almost 40 pounds to his already hulking frame as he awaits a phone call from ONE Championship’s matchmakers.

“I’ve been focusing more on strength and conditioning. I’ve been doing a lot of strength training and working with weights. I bulked up again and hit the numbers I had back when I was fighting at heavyweight,” he said.

“I’ve bulked up. I used to be 100 kilos. Now I’m 117. I’ve been lifting a lot. As for my diet, I switched to keto — I cut out carbs completely. And so far, I feel great.

“I’ve never turned down a fight. If I’m healthy and not injured, I’m in. I’ve always been hungry to fight. There’s no ‘perfect’ date for me. I’m ready whenever ONE needs me.”

Anatoly Malykhin focusing on inner circle: “Life is steady”

Anatoly Malykhin has been moving in silence since November of last year, embracing those nearest and dearest to him.

The former three-weight ONE MMA king has been travelling around Thailand with his family. He’s enjoying his downtime around training by visiting the iconic sights in the country.

“Everything’s been going well in 2025 — just like it did in 2024 and 2023. Life is steady. I’m training, focusing on my family. We love each other deeply as a family,” he said.

“I really like northern Thailand — Chiang Mai. The nature there, the rivers, the wild jungles, the nature that is so raw, especially when you head up into the mountains. I love nature, and lately, Chiang Mai has really stood out to me.”

