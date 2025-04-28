Anatoly Malykhin “ready” for return to ONE Championship heavyweight division

Reigning two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is coming back to the heavyweight division as an even bigger problem.

“Sladkiy” was in action at ONE 169 last November, where he suffered a narrow defeat to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane for the heavyweight MMA gold inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since then, Malykhin has remained in the shadows, rebuilding and redesigning himself to become the ultimate force in the heavyweight division once again.

In gearing up for a return to the ring, he reveals that he’s added almost 40 pounds to his already hulking frame as he awaits a phone call from ONE Championship’s matchmakers.

“I’ve been focusing more on strength and conditioning. I’ve been doing a lot of strength training and working with weights. I bulked up again and hit the numbers I had back when I was fighting at heavyweight,” he said.

“I’ve bulked up. I used to be 100 kilos. Now I’m 117. I’ve been lifting a lot. As for my diet, I switched to keto — I cut out carbs completely. And so far, I feel great.

“I’ve never turned down a fight. If I’m healthy and not injured, I’m in. I’ve always been hungry to fight. There’s no ‘perfect’ date for me. I’m ready whenever ONE needs me.”