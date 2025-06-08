Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the latest developments in the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga.

At this point, we all know the story when it comes to Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. Everyone in the world wants it to happen, including Tom Aspinall and the UFC – but the same can’t be said for Jon. For whatever reason, he continues to shy away from the idea of the fight taking place, with many believing that he’s either ducking Tom completely or holding out for more money.

Regardless of what you think about Jones or the situation, there’s no denying that it’s frustrating. The masses want to see the heavyweight division move forward, but they can’t while in this current state. Hopefully, at the very least, we get an announcement of some kind in the not so distant future.

Following UFC 316, Dana White was more than happy to answer some questions about the division and this long-awaited superfight.