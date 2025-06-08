Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the latest developments in the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga.
At this point, we all know the story when it comes to Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. Everyone in the world wants it to happen, including Tom Aspinall and the UFC – but the same can’t be said for Jon. For whatever reason, he continues to shy away from the idea of the fight taking place, with many believing that he’s either ducking Tom completely or holding out for more money.
Regardless of what you think about Jones or the situation, there’s no denying that it’s frustrating. The masses want to see the heavyweight division move forward, but they can’t while in this current state. Hopefully, at the very least, we get an announcement of some kind in the not so distant future.
Following UFC 316, Dana White was more than happy to answer some questions about the division and this long-awaited superfight.
White’s view on Jones/Aspinall
“He said he’s ready to vacate the belt? F*cking crazy,” White told reporters including MMA Junkie. “I’ve been busy. I haven’t been keeping up with the gossip. He’s either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He’s home. We’ll be home tonight. Tuesday, we’ll figure this out.”
“Jon Jones agreed to do the fight,” White said. “Jon Jones was offered the deal and accepted the deal.”
“It’s Aspinall’s fight,” White said. “I mean, we’ve been talking to this kid forever about it. It’s his fight. Listen, you can’t make people fight. If Jon doesn’t want to fight, we can’t make him fight. We can try to make him fight. We can throw things at him that want to inspire him to fight. We’ll figure it out. … I don’t have Ngannou under contract and Aspinall is the guy.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC