Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the latest developments in the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

At this point, we all know the story when it comes to Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. Everyone in the world wants it to happen, including Tom Aspinall and the UFC – but the same can’t be said for Jon. For whatever reason, he continues to shy away from the idea of the fight taking place, with many believing that he’s either ducking Tom completely or holding out for more money.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall makes shocking claim about Jon Jones’ future with UFC

Regardless of what you think about Jones or the situation, there’s no denying that it’s frustrating. The masses want to see the heavyweight division move forward, but they can’t while in this current state. Hopefully, at the very least, we get an announcement of some kind in the not so distant future.

Following UFC 316, Dana White was more than happy to answer some questions about the division and this long-awaited superfight.

White’s view on Jones/Aspinall

“He said he’s ready to vacate the belt? F*cking crazy,” White told reporters including MMA Junkie. “I’ve been busy. I haven’t been keeping up with the gossip. He’s either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He’s home. We’ll be home tonight. Tuesday, we’ll figure this out.”

“Jon Jones agreed to do the fight,” White said. “Jon Jones was offered the deal and accepted the deal.”

“It’s Aspinall’s fight,” White said. “I mean, we’ve been talking to this kid forever about it. It’s his fight. Listen, you can’t make people fight. If Jon doesn’t want to fight, we can’t make him fight. We can try to make him fight. We can throw things at him that want to inspire him to fight. We’ll figure it out. … I don’t have Ngannou under contract and Aspinall is the guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after his UFC 316 defeat

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025
Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan scolds Sean O’Malley following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan has hit out at former rival Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last night.

Kevin Holland, UFC 316, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 316 Bonus Report: Kevin Holland one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

The Octagon return to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 pay-per-view event, and four fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 316, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 event was headlined by a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili stops Sean O'Malley (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Kayla Harrison dethrones Julianna Pena at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Julianna Pena (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 316 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Joe Pyfer and Kelvin Gastelum.

Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC 316 Results: Joe Pyfer defeats Kelvin Gastelum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer vs. Kevlin Gastelum.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight bout between Patchy Mix and Mario Bautista.