Dana White denies recent claims by Jon Jones amid UFC retirement

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White is denying recent claims made by retired MMA legend Jon Jones.

Dana White and Jon Jones

White announced Jones’ retirement during the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. As a result, “Bones” vacated the heavyweight gold, and Tom Aspinall now has undisputed status. White has admitted that a title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall had been agreed to, but “Bones” changed his mind.

Now, White has responded to a social media post from the former light heavyweight and heavyweight ruler.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN DISAGREES WITH JON JONES’ STANCE ON TOM ASPINALL

White Shuts Down Jones’ Claims

During a chat with media members following UFC 317, Dana White responded to Jon Jones’ claims that the fight with Tom Aspinall was never a done deal.

“That’s not true,” White said. “I’m telling you the truth. Believe who you want to believe.”

The social media post in question was Jones responding to a fan who mentioned White saying the fight was “done” before “Bones” decided to hang up his gloves.

“If the fight was done, trust me, I would be fighting,” Jones wrote in a since-deleted post. “Did we start negotiating at one point yes, but [it] was never done. My job at the time was to sit back and be quiet about it and that’s exactly what I did. I was enjoying my life that should’ve been obvious to you guys.”

The UFC now moves forward with the heavyweight division. Prior to UFC 317, White said he planned to meet with Tom Aspinall during “International Fight Week.” Many fans are wondering who will be next for the new official heavyweight king.

Some have speculated that Ciryl Gane is the most likely contender, but White hasn’t confirmed Aspinall’s next opponent at this time. BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on the UFC heavyweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

