Paddy Pimblett shares grisly plan for Ilia Topuria in aftermath of UFC 317

Pimblett Wants to ‘Disfigure’ Topuria

During an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 317 post-fight show, Paddy Pimblett discussed getting inside the Octagon to meet Ilia Topuria face-to-face.

“I’m always prepared,” Pimblett said. “I’m always ready to do that. We’ve got history. You don’t even need to sell that fight, it sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. We don’t really get that. We haven’t seen that since like Khabib and McGregor, two people who actually hate each other because I hate him. I wouldn’t even want to finish him fast. I’d want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I’ve elbowed him 700 times. I’d want to disfigure him.”

Pimblett also claimed that Topuria’s shove was “weak.” The newly-minted UFC Lightweight Champion was holding both the 155-pound gold and the featherweight title he previously reigned with when he pushed “The Baddy.”

While many thought the UFC’s plan is for Topuria vs. Pimblett, given how the UFC 317 broadcast ended, Dana White expressed frustration with how things played out during the post-fight press conference. The UFC boss said Pimblett should’ve never been allowed inside the Octagon, which would appear to indicate that there are no plans for “El Matador” and “The Baddy” to mix it up yet.

What’s ultimately next for Topuria will be a story to watch.