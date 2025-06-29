Paddy Pimblett shares grisly plan for Ilia Topuria in aftermath of UFC 317

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Paddy Pimblett takes his feud with Ilia Topuria personally.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett was in attendance to witness Topuria secure UFC gold in a second weight class. “El Matador” defeated Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC Lightweight Champion. The title was vacated by Islam Makhachev, who is moving up in weight.

“The Baddy” got inside the Octagon after the fight and was shoved by Topuria. Pimblett has made it clear that the bad blood is real.

RELATED: DANA WHITE LEFT IN AWE FOLLOWING ILIA TOPURIA’S SENSATIONAL UFC 317 TITLE WIN

Pimblett Wants to ‘Disfigure’ Topuria

During an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 317 post-fight show, Paddy Pimblett discussed getting inside the Octagon to meet Ilia Topuria face-to-face.

“I’m always prepared,” Pimblett said. “I’m always ready to do that. We’ve got history. You don’t even need to sell that fight, it sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. We don’t really get that. We haven’t seen that since like Khabib and McGregor, two people who actually hate each other because I hate him. I wouldn’t even want to finish him fast. I’d want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I’ve elbowed him 700 times. I’d want to disfigure him.”

Pimblett also claimed that Topuria’s shove was “weak.” The newly-minted UFC Lightweight Champion was holding both the 155-pound gold and the featherweight title he previously reigned with when he pushed “The Baddy.”

While many thought the UFC’s plan is for Topuria vs. Pimblett, given how the UFC 317 broadcast ended, Dana White expressed frustration with how things played out during the post-fight press conference. The UFC boss said Pimblett should’ve never been allowed inside the Octagon, which would appear to indicate that there are no plans for “El Matador” and “The Baddy” to mix it up yet.

What’s ultimately next for Topuria will be a story to watch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Dana White and Jon Jones

Dana White denies recent claims by Jon Jones amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan hurls ducking claims at UFC 317 winner Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is already avoiding him.

Dana White and Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dana White offers blunt response to Justin Gaethje's title shot demands following UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Dana White doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving into Justin Gaethje’s demand for a title shot.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Dana White left in awe following Ilia Topuria's sensational UFC 317 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Dana White was just as impressed as anyone who witnessed Ilia Topuria starch Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Joshua Van, Brandon Royval, UFC 317, Bonus, UFC
Joshua Van

UFC 317 Bonus Report: Joshua Van and Brandon Royval earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returned to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, Charles Oliveira, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Charles Oliveira (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
Kai Kara-France

UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja stops Kai Kara-France (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van.

Beneil Dariush
Renato Moicano

UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush.