Joe Rogan disagrees with Jon Jones’ stance on Tom Aspinall

Joe Rogan Says Jon Jones is ‘Wrong’ About Tom Aspinall Fight

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator expressed his belief that Jon Jones’ take about the Tom Aspinall fight not being big enough is inaccurate (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s also money fights,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast with guest Cory Sandhagen. “I think he’s wrong because I think Aspinall is a star. I really do, and I think he’s saying, ‘Who is he? He’s no one.’ Aspinall is a star. When people ask questions to me all the time, like casuals on the streets, it’s, ‘Is Jon Jones going to fight Tom Aspinall?’ That’s like the constant question.”

Aspinall told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he’s ready to move forward with the heavyweight division. He also said he’s unsure if Jones would entertain a possible return, but Aspinall insists he was always more focused on moving forward.

At this time, there’s no word on what’s next for the heavyweight champion, but Dana White plans to meet with him during “International Fight Week” if he hasn’t already. Many fans speculate that Ciryl Gane will be Aspinall’s next opponent, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

