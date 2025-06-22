Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC

White is promoting the massive boxing title fight between undisputed super middleweight champion and pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford. The bout is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. On that same night, Noche UFC will be held inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Many fans were worried about potential overlap, which has plagued MMA and boxing events in the past. White has some info that will calm those nerves.

RELATED: DANA WHITE CAUGHT IN MIDDLE OF SCUFFLE BETWEEN CANELO ALVAREZ AND TERENCE CRAWFORD

Dana White Has Good News for Diehard Fight Fans

During a press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Dana White made a huge announcement regarding both the boxing card and the Noche UFC event.

“If you can get people to stay home on a Saturday night, you put on two great fights on the same night,” White said. “We have UFC Noche that night, and I know there’s a lot of questions about this, the main cards will not cross over. You’ll be able to watch one right into the other. So, to be a part of a historic night on Mexican Independence Day, I love it.”

With the announcement that Alvarez vs. Crawford and Noche UFC will not overlap, White believes it’ll be a night that fight fans will remember for a long time.

“It’s going to be a historic night of fighting,” White said.

The 2025 Noche UFC card was initially planned for Guadalajara. The event was going to featured on pay-per-view for UFC 320 but was changed to a “Fight Night” card following the move to San Antonio. The event will still honor Mexican Independence Day, as well as the slew of Mexican fighters who helped shape combat sports into what it is today.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Dana White Terence Crawford Tyson Fury UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria mentioning possible move to 170 to fight Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Fans react to Jon Jones' latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Jon Jones’ latest run-in with the law following “Bones'” retirement.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White caught in middle of scuffle between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White found himself in-between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a heated moment.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was supposed to take place inside historic venue

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

If Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall had been booked, it would’ve been held inside one of the world’s most decorated arenas.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory
Magomed Ankalaev

Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Khalil Rountree has responded to one UFC champion’s remark about his recent fight.

Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has officially retired and that he has now been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has announced his retirement, and Tom Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion according to UFC CEO Dana White.