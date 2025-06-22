Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC
Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.
White is promoting the massive boxing title fight between undisputed super middleweight champion and pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford. The bout is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. On that same night, Noche UFC will be held inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
Many fans were worried about potential overlap, which has plagued MMA and boxing events in the past. White has some info that will calm those nerves.
RELATED: DANA WHITE CAUGHT IN MIDDLE OF SCUFFLE BETWEEN CANELO ALVAREZ AND TERENCE CRAWFORD
Dana White Has Good News for Diehard Fight Fans
During a press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, Dana White made a huge announcement regarding both the boxing card and the Noche UFC event.
“If you can get people to stay home on a Saturday night, you put on two great fights on the same night,” White said. “We have UFC Noche that night, and I know there’s a lot of questions about this, the main cards will not cross over. You’ll be able to watch one right into the other. So, to be a part of a historic night on Mexican Independence Day, I love it.”
With the announcement that Alvarez vs. Crawford and Noche UFC will not overlap, White believes it’ll be a night that fight fans will remember for a long time.
“It’s going to be a historic night of fighting,” White said.
The 2025 Noche UFC card was initially planned for Guadalajara. The event was going to featured on pay-per-view for UFC 320 but was changed to a “Fight Night” card following the move to San Antonio. The event will still honor Mexican Independence Day, as well as the slew of Mexican fighters who helped shape combat sports into what it is today.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Dana White Terence Crawford Tyson Fury UFC