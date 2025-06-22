Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.

White is promoting the massive boxing title fight between undisputed super middleweight champion and pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford. The bout is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. On that same night, Noche UFC will be held inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Many fans were worried about potential overlap, which has plagued MMA and boxing events in the past. White has some info that will calm those nerves.

