Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Thai knockout artist Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai hopes to secure a main roster contract with ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Kulabdam

He faces #3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo in bantamweight Muay Thai action on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Kulabdam enters the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. Two of those victories came by knockout. So the 29-year-old believes an impressive win over the ranked Brazilian could secure him a coveted US$100,000 contract with the promotion.

More importantly, it could open the door for a rematch with interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane. Kulabdam suffered a second-round knockout loss to the Algerian-Thai at ONE Friday Fights 69 in July 2024.

That setback served as motivation for the Thai veteran. Since then, he’s bounced back with authority. And he aims to use the momentum gained to secure his place on the main roster and chase down Anane.

“It’s a great honor to be the main event, and I will give it my all to live up to this opportunity,” he said.

“If I win impressively, I believe I’ll definitely win the contract because Felipe is a ranked fighter. And who knows, I might even get a chance to rematch with Nabil for the vacant title.”

Kulabdam predicts second-round finish of Felipe Lobo

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai doesn’t expect his clash with Felipe Lobo to reach the final bell.

“Left Meteorite” likes to study his opponents early before unleashing his finishing power. However, he remains ready to capitalize on any opening.

The Thai striker’s knockout power has been on full display recently. His ability to end fights suddenly makes him a constant threat. That was proven as he starched Ferzan Cicek at ONE Friday Fights 103 in April in the first frame.

So, he believes his experience and expertise in picking his moment perfectly will be the difference.

“There’s an 80 percent chance the fight won’t go the distance. It will probably end in the second round because I like to observe in the first round,” he said.

“But if he comes out strong in the first round, then I’m ready to go for the finish.”

