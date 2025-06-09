Dana White agrees that Merab Dvalishvili should be in the bantamweight GOAT conversation after UFC 316
UFC president Dana White believes Merab Dvalishvili is in the greatest bantamweight of all time conversation after UFC 316.
Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili cemented himself as the best bantamweight on the planet. Many already knew that he held that title, as well as the actual championship belt, but he doubled down by once again defeating Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316. While ‘Suga’ certainly showed some improvements from the first fight, ‘The Machine’ was still able to implement his own game plan.
Eventually, he got the submission win, proving that he has other tools in his arsenal outside of his impeccable wrestling. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to see where Dvalishvili’s reign is going to end. While there are plenty of elite contenders out there for him to face, he just seems to be getting better and better.
In the post-fight press conference, Dana White weighed in on where Dvalishvili currently stands when it comes to the bantamweight GOAT debate.
White gives thoughts on Dvalishvili in bantamweight GOAT conversation
“I agree (he looks like one of the best bantamweights of all time),” UFC CEO White said at a post-fight news conference at Prudential Center. “We’ve been talking about (what it will take to beat him). I don’t know.
“And Sean O’Malley came in 100 percent ready, mentally, physically, in every way you could be ready for this fight, and Merab finished him. He’s definitely there (in the conversation as the best bantamweight of all time).”
“He will keep racking (wins) up, I’m sure,” White said. “The Umar rematch is interesting and it makes your legacy even better to run through everybody twice.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
