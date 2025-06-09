Dana White agrees that Merab Dvalishvili should be in the bantamweight GOAT conversation after UFC 316

UFC president Dana White believes Merab Dvalishvili is in the greatest bantamweight of all time conversation after UFC 316.

Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili cemented himself as the best bantamweight on the planet. Many already knew that he held that title, as well as the actual championship belt, but he doubled down by once again defeating Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316. While ‘Suga’ certainly showed some improvements from the first fight, ‘The Machine’ was still able to implement his own game plan.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley issues statement following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316: “Sorry we didn’t get the job done”

Eventually, he got the submission win, proving that he has other tools in his arsenal outside of his impeccable wrestling. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to see where Dvalishvili’s reign is going to end. While there are plenty of elite contenders out there for him to face, he just seems to be getting better and better.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White weighed in on where Dvalishvili currently stands when it comes to the bantamweight GOAT debate.