Dana White admits challenges that face potential UFC White House event
UFC boss Dana White has spoken about some of the challenges that the promotion faces for its proposed UFC White House event.
As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is very interested in putting on an event at the White House next summer. It’d be done in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, and it’s clear that US president Donald Trump is very invested in the idea too. The same, of course, can be said for Dana White.
White has always tried to go above and beyond in the name of putting on the biggest show possible. A perfect example of that came last year when Noche UFC took place at the Sphere in what was one of the most incredible visual displays ever put on by the company.
Now, though, White has admitted that there are some concerns as they begin the preparations for UFC White House.
White discusses UFC White House challenges
“This is a different challenge,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters Tuesday after DWCS 77. “I want to do it on the south lawn, and they have some weight issues. The octagon is 25,000 lbs so, it’s going to be incredibly challenging. And then the weather, which I hate and said I would never do again after Abu Dhabi. I don’t give a sh*t if it snows, we’re going to be out on that south lawn.”
Buckle up, fight fans, because this is going to be a wild ride.
