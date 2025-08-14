Dana White admits challenges that face potential UFC White House event

UFC boss Dana White has spoken about some of the challenges that the promotion faces for its proposed UFC White House event.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is very interested in putting on an event at the White House next summer. It’d be done in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, and it’s clear that US president Donald Trump is very invested in the idea too. The same, of course, can be said for Dana White.

White has always tried to go above and beyond in the name of putting on the biggest show possible. A perfect example of that came last year when Noche UFC took place at the Sphere in what was one of the most incredible visual displays ever put on by the company.

Now, though, White has admitted that there are some concerns as they begin the preparations for UFC White House.