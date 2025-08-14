ONE books World Title unification bout between Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella for ONE Fight Night 36

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2025

Major championship gold gets unified when Prajanchai PK Saenchai settles his score with Jonathan Di Bella. The strawweight kickboxing rivals receive their long-awaited rematch opportunity after their classic first encounter left questions unanswered.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai defends his ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title against interim champion Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The event airs live in U.S. primetime featuring the highly anticipated unification showdown.

Their rivalry ignited at ONE Friday Fights 68 when Prajanchai handed the Italian-Canadian his first career defeat via unanimous decision. Di Bella controlled early rounds using his reach advantage and technical brilliance before the Thai veteran’s experience took over.

The Bangkok native turned momentum with laser-precise straight left punches and relentless volume that eventually overwhelmed his younger opponent. Neither fighter gave ground in championship rounds, but Prajanchai’s power and accuracy earned him two-sport champion status.

Di Bella returned to the drawing board after that setback, bouncing back with decisive victories over Rui Botelho and legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. His destruction of Sam-A at ONE 172 captured interim gold while setting up this unification opportunity.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai successfully defended his strawweight Muay Thai crown against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28. His fourth-round TKO victory earned a massive $100,000 performance bonus from Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Fabricio Andrey, Eduardo Granzotto added to ONE Fight Night 36

The supporting card features Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Fabricio “Hokage” Andrey in his second ONE Championship appearance. The 25-year-old faces promotional newcomer Eduardo “Dudu” Granzotto in bantamweight submission grappling action.

Andrey dominated Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 but remains unsatisfied without securing an electrifying finish. He seeks that elusive $50,000 performance bonus against his Brazilian countryman.

Granzotto earned his black belt in June 2023 under renowned coach Ricardo Vieira before establishing himself on the IBJJF circuit. His calm, methodical approach contrasts sharply with Andrey’s wild, all-action style.

The 22-year-old CheckMat product arrives ready to steal his countryman’s thunder while making his mark on the global stage. Their contrasting styles should produce an intriguing grappling showcase.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jonathan Di Bella ONE Championship Prajanchai

