Luke Rockhold scolds Dana White for “stupid” matchmaking tactics used in booking fight with “f*cking nobody” Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold was not happy with the “stupid” matchmaking tactics used by Dana White for his upcoming fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 268.

Earlier this week the UFC President told reporters that he had offered Rockhold a fight with recent main event winner Sean Strickland. However, according to the former UFC middleweight champion no formal offer was ever made and White’s remarks were just a negotiation tactic.

“I think Dana’s trying make it harder than it has to be, obviously just because of my outspokenness on different things,” Luke Rockhold explained to Submission Radio (via MMAMania). “He goes out and says they offered Sean Strickland after there wasn’t really much of an offer. There wasn’t like a fight date, there wasn’t like a formal offer. He just wants to go put it out there, like to put pressure. I don’t know, that’s just stupid.”

Rockhold (16-5 MMA), who has not fought since suffering a knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, eventually verbally agreed to fight Strickland as requested but only due to the fight card and venue.

“They offered me Sean actually a while back and I just wasn’t interested because he’s just a fucking nobody,” Luke Rockhold said. “It wasn’t the fight I wanted. It didn’t make any sense, no one knew of him, and I didn’t give two fucks about him. And now it’s like Dana’s trying to piss me off with it. And now he’s obviously been out there, he beat Uriah Hall, he looked decent and he took a ranking. So, there’s something to work with I guess now. It’s maybe not the fight that I exactly wanted, but you gave me the right fight card.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland collide at UFC 268?