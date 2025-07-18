UFC 318 fighter Dan Ige explains why he studies film without commentary

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Dan Ige avoids hearing commentary while studying fights as much as he can.

Dan Ige

Ige will be back in action to take on former two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire at UFC 318 on Saturday. It’s a big fight for both men, as Ige wants to keep climbing the featherweight rankings, while “Pitbull” looks to prove he can still be a force despite losing his UFC debut.

Ahead of fight night, Ige did his best to ensure there was no extra voices during his tape study.

RELATED: PATRICIO ‘PITBULL’ FREIRE MADE DRASTIC CHANGE AHEAD OF UFC 318 FIGHT AGAINST DAN IGE

Dan Ige Skips Commentary During Film Study

Dan Ige has long been a student of the fight game and he constantly makes improvements during his preparation. It’s clear that listening to commentary doesn’t factor into his pre-fight routine, and he explained why during an interview with MMAFighting.

“Even when I watch film and study film, I try to watch it without commentary,” Ige said. “Because again, they’ll say something and you’ll automatically almost believe what they say. It becomes part of your truth, which might not even be the truth. It’s someone else’s truth or what they see in the moment. I don’t know how to fix that. It just is what it is.”

Ige wasn’t exactly thrilled when he heard the commentary team talking about the referee’s decision to stop his last fight with Sean Woodson, rather than his own performance.

“As far as the moment goes, I feel like it didn’t rob my moment,” Ige said. “I was in there, the ref stopped the fight, the crowd erupted and I embraced it. When I went back to the press conference room, the media they brought it up, the controversy and this and that I’m like what controversy? Then I went online and you read the comments and you hear the commentary and they definitely play a big role into that.

“They’re just saying what they see right away. It kind of sucks because it does robs from me a little bit. But then again, at the end of the day, I still got a win on my record. I still got two checks. I can’t be mad about it.”

The time for UFC 318 has arrived. If you’re unable to catch the action live, BJPenn.com has your back. Head over to our homepage on Saturday for live results and video of the most insane finishes on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Ige UFC

Related

Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez explains importance of UFC 318 fight against Kevin Holland

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
UFC

UFC 318 weigh-in results: Dustin Poirier tips the scales one last time

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Dustin Poirier has weighed in for the final time in his pro MMA career.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier's head coach reveals what it would take for him to break impending MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier’s head coach has spoken about him possibly breaking his upcoming retirement in the future.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway’s analysis of Ilia Topuria’s recent three-fight win streak criticized by UFC lightweight

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano doesn’t agree with Max Holloway’s recent criticism of Ilia Topuria’s iconic three-fight win streak.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones called out for openweight fight at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones, who currently competes at welterweight, has claimed they would be open to fighting him at the White House.

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson gets opponent to admit he’s a fan in UFC press conference

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire made drastic change ahead of UFC 318 fight against Dan Ige

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is taking his second UFC fight quite seriously.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Paddy Pimblett

Max Holloway won't be upset if Paddy Pimblett challenges Ilia Topuria for UFC gold

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Don’t expect Max Holloway to be perturbed if Paddy Pimblett skips the line to receive a UFC lightweight title opportunity.

Dustin Poirier
Israel Adesanya

Dustin Poirier can't be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Israel Adesanya doesn’t agree with those who try to discredit Dustin Poirier’s career.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway has said that he’s feeling great in the wake of his official move to the lightweight division.