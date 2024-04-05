Damon Jackson responds to Alexander Hernandez missing weight at UFC Vegas 90: “Even more reason to bitch slap him”

Damon Jackson doesn’t care that Alexander Hernandez missed weight at UFC Vegas 90 as he says the fight will go on.

Jackson is set to take on Hernandez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 90 in an important fight for both guys to try and return to the win column. However, on Friday morning, Hernandez weighed 150lbs, four pounds over the 146lbs limit for the featherweight division.

Despite Hernandez missing by a significant margin, Jackson says the fight is still happening. He also says that makes him want to hurt Hernandez even more.

“Ha mf I don’t give a shit if he weighted 170. How much did he miss?,” Jackson responded to a text to BJPENN.com.

When informed that Hernandez weighed 150lbs, Jackson was quick to issue a fiery response.

“Even more reason to bitch slap him,” Jackson said.

Jackson also says the plan now is to get four cheques, his show, win, the fine for Hernandez missing weight, and a Performance of the Night Bonus.

Entering the fight at UFC Vegas 90, Damon Jackson was already confident he would be able to drown Alexander Hernandez and get a finish later on. He’s only more confident now that Hernandez missed weight and couldn’t get down to 145lbs.

“First round is going to be a fury, I’m coming out heavy and I know he’s coming out heavy. It’s f*****g gonna be a banger for the first round. We’ll see if he’s ready for that, I’m f*****g ready for three for sure… My cardio is going to be there, my wrestling is going to be there, he’s going to have problems,” Jackson said.

Jackson enters his UFC Vegas 90 co-main event coming off a decision loss to Billy Quarantillo. Before that, he suffered a KO loss to Dan Ige which snapped his four-fight winning streak as he had beaten Pat Sabatini, Dan Argueta, Kamuela Kirk, and Charles Rosa.