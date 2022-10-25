Florida commission shuts down recently announced Dada 5000 bare knuckle fight

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has shut down Dada 5000’s attempt to make his combat sports return.

Over the last few years, fans have often referenced the infamous Bellator showdown between former bare-knuckle fighters Dada 5000 and Kimbo Slice that took place back in 2016. On that night, the two men put on one of the worst fights in the history of mixed martial arts with Dada going on to suffer cardiac arrest.

Dhafir Harris, as he’s known on a day-to-day basis, then proceeded to enter the world of promoting.

Just 24 hours ago he announced his intention to return for a bout on the November 19 card for BYB Extreme. Unfortunately, it no longer seems like that’ll be allowed to go ahead.

Dada 5000 ruled out of return in bare-knuckle bout after Florida commission shuts down fight (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/CuRi3t3QZy pic.twitter.com/g18KeNMUr5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 24, 2022

“Dhafir Harris is currently indefinitely suspended by the Texas Athletic Commission. Mr. Harris will not be competing at the event in November,” Florida commission representatives said.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

The Dada effect

The 45-year-old was hardly ever going to be a world champion but in a strange way, his impact in MMA has surpassed that of many fighters who have come and gone over the years.

That almost certainly isn’t a good thing but when you say the name Dada 5000, it’s hard not to think back to that fateful night when he collided with Kimbo.

Slice passed away just a matter of months after the collision due to heart failure, but even more so than Dada, he’s considered to be a cult hero by the masses.

What do you think about Dada 5000 not being permitted to fight by the Florida commission? Do you believe he will still attempt to compete elsewhere and if he does, should there be the same outcome? Let us know your thoughts on this situation and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

