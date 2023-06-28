Wife of Cris Lencioni provides update on Bellator fighter as medical bills reach over $300k

Marca Lencioni, the wife of Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni has provided an update on her husband.

Lencioni recently had a medical issue while he was training and lost consciousness. His family later confirmed that he suffered cardiac arrest while training jiu-jitsu and was in the ICU, but not many details were revealed.

Now, however, Cris Lencioni’s wife told MMAFighting that paramedics reached him in five to six minutes and used a defibrillator at least twice before taking him to an area hospital. According to Marca, Cris suffered brain damage as the result of the heart attack but was released from ICU this Friday.

“The neurologists were basically like, ‘We have to wait to see what he can do and what he shows us,’” Marca Lencioni said. “Because he was so, so healthy when this happened and is young and an athlete, they’re not really sure what’s gonna happen. The brain is complex, and because of where he’s at, they don’t know and they can’t say. Even the neurologist, she’s like, ‘I can’t give you a definite answer, because it’s gonna be up to him.’ If anybody can come out of something like this, it’s him. He’s a fighter in all senses – it’s not just in the ring.”

The good news is Cris Lencioni is out of the ICU which is a big step, especially due to the fact that not many people survive what had happened to him.

“Ten percent of people survive this, and the fact that he is moving, and trying to get up and like doing what he’s been doing…he drank water today for the first time,” Marca Lencioni said about her husband Cris Lencioni. “It’s blowing [the nurses’] minds, and it’s blowing my mind.”

Although Cris Lencioni is out of ICU and now in long-term care, the medical bills are racking up. According to Marca, she says the bills are well over $300,000 which is why she started a GoFundMe.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to get state insurance that will help cover some of the bills here. I’m ready to sell my house if I have to, to get him treatment in another country,” Marca Lencioni concluded about Cris Lencioni.

Currently, Cris Lencioni is still in the hospital and when he will be able to leave is uncertain, but all signs are trending in the right direction in his recovery.