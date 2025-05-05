Cory Sandhagen open to rematching Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight: “I was winning that fight”

By Cole Shelton - May 5, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he deserves the next title shot, but is open to taking another fight.

Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan

Sandhagen scored a second-round stoppage win over Deiveson Figueiredo on Saturday at UFC Des Moines. It got him back in the win column, and after the victory, he called for a title shot.

Yet, Petr Yan, who has a win over Sandhagen and is ranked ahead of him, claimed he should face the winner of Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley. So, with that, Sandhagen says he’s open to fighting Yan again as he has confidence he’d win that fight.

“Yeah, sure, I’m not going to commit to that until after the title fight. I’m not opposed to fighting Yan, I’d love to fight Yan. Especially because he likes spreading the narrative like remember what happened last time we fought,” Cory Sandhagen said to Ariel Helwani. “Like, Yan, dude, I took that on four weeks’ notice, on your side of the country, in a fight I only had a month to get ready for, and he’s a really good fighter. You need more time.

“And not to mention, I was winning that fight all the way up until I got hit with like that crazy spinny, weird shit that he hit me with that I’ll never let him hit me with again,” Sandhagen added. “Let’s not act like that was like a one-sided fight because I was winning that fight until I got dropped at the end of the 3rd. If it means fighting Yan again, then for sure. But I mean, the title should be next for me.”

Cory Sandhagen open to Petr Yan fight for BMF belt

As Cory Sandhagen says, he would be open to rematching Petr Yan, but prefers to fight for the belt.

However, if the fight happens, Sandhagen thinks it is worthy of being for the BMF belt at bantamweight.

“I like Yan, though. Me and Yan are cut from the same cloth, and I know he feels that, too. He’s a gritty, mean guy when he fights, and I’m a gritty, mean guy when I fight. We are both about that life. I like Yan. If I was going to entertain Yan for anything, if I don’t get the title shot next, me and Yan for the baddest motherfucker bantamweight belt would be cool,” Sandhagen said.

Cory Sandhagen is 18-5 as a pro and is 11-4 in the UFC.

