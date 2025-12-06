Merab Dvalishvili supports Aiemann Zahabi’s UFC title aspirations: “You deserve it”

By Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili and Aiemann Zahabi could potentially be on a championship collision course with one another, depending on how the proceedings this weekend play out. But the two men showed tangible mutual respect for one another amid a big fight week for the former.

Dvalishvili first has to deal with the imminent challenge of former bantamweight champion Petr Yan as the two run it back for a rematch at UFC 323 on Saturday, December 6th. Zahabi was on the scene for fight week in an analyst role for Sportsnet and spoke with the reigning, defending champion. As far as addressing the notion of whether Zahabi is in the mix for a shot at championship gold as we encroach into the next calendar year, Dvalishvili said,

“Of course, I mention your name because I recognize your hard work. You have a long winning streak. You come from long winning streak. Hopefully, God willing, I’m going to win, and hopefully you get your [title] shot too because you deserve it.”

The two exchanged pleasantries thereafter, with the Canadian combatant thanking the Georgian champion for that sentiment. Then both Zahabi and Dvalishvili ended up wishing each other luck during the remainder of the exchange.

Merab Dvalishvili was picked by Aiemann Zahabi to win at UFC 323 for a selfish reason

Merab Dvalishvili is someone that Aiemann Zahabi is supporting to win the championship fight this weekend, largely in part because of how it could benefit his own career interests. The Tristar product mentioned this during a recent interview that James Lynch had done with Bodog, as Zahabi spoke on how he thinks Dvalishvili as champ presents a clearer path for him as a title contender.

Zahabi’s logic was that if Petr Yan regained the belt, there would be far more options for him as a newly minted titleholder that would keep the surging bantamweight contender on the sidelines, looking in or where he may need to win a couple more fights to stay in that mix.

Aiemann Zahabi mentioned that he felt the Yan and Dvalishvili rematch was far closer to a 50-50 fight, feeling like the former champion Yan wasn’t getting his due. Especially in the context of reports, Yan had an injured hand in that first Dvalishvili clash that saw the latter earn a win on points.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor wants "to go for the triple crown" vs. Islam Makhachev

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025
Max Holloway celebrates after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
UFC

Max Holloway headlines UFC 326 in Las Vegas vs. former featherweight foe

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

BMF champion Max Holloway will make his return to the Octagon to face another UFC superstar in the UFC 326 main event.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott believes beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323 proves he 'belongs' with bantamweight elite

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2025

Payton Talbott wants to prove he belongs with the very best after UFC 323.

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Joshua Van

UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.