Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: “You’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off”

By Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Conor McGregor

The loud-spoken Irishman has promised to deliver “the greatest comeback in combat sports” after being sidelined since 2021. At UFC 264, McGregor lost his second consecutive bout to Dustin Poirier and snapped his ankle in the process. An injury so severe was met with questions from the 34-year-old if he would ever return to compete again.

Having taken the necessary steps to fully recover, McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return against the former Bellator MMA champion. The pair faced off as coaches in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is due to air Tuesday, 30th May, followed by an official fight announcement during the show.

Prior to the launch of the first episode of Season 31, McGregor sat down with Megan Olivi on the UFC’s YouTube channel and provided a vicious prediction for when he faces Chandler.

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of UFC return

“I’m gonna kick this guy in the head,” McGregor voiced. “He’s just tailor made for being kicked all over the place. And that’s what I’m aiming for, I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off.”

Before stepping foot inside the cage, McGregor will need to complete six months in the USADA testing pool, which seems to have been the main hurdle in the UFC’s reluctance to pencil a date in its calendar. When asked why he was eager to undergo a second stint as a coach on TUF, it was simply to give himself time while submerging back in the training environment.

“It’s time for me to immerse myself back in the game,” McGregor said. “I was just excited to get back, couldn’t turn down the offer.”

Respect for Chandler

Despite being happy to dance under the lights with a willing opponent like Chandler, McGregor didn’t seem fazed about who would welcome him back, as the outcome would be the same. Upon his return, he’s desperate to return to his old ways and get three to four fights within a year.

“He’s put on some exciting fights, he’s eager, he’s willing to fight, he’s a gamer, you’d call him, and he’s not a bad fighter, either,” McGregor said of Chandler, who’s 2-3 since joining the UFC in 2021. “I’m happy with the opponent. I don’t actually care. I accepted this show; it was me and Chandler. Again, it doesn’t bother me.

“What do I hope for in this world? I hope for a hundred more fights. I hope for consistency. I hope for a run. I’ve had this on, off, on, off for the last while. I just want to get this nice consistency going. And I’m hoping now when I come back this is where it’s at.”

Do you think Conor McGregor can re-find the success he once did? Let us know in the comments!

