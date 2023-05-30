Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: “You’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off”

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

The loud-spoken Irishman has promised to deliver “the greatest comeback in combat sports” after being sidelined since 2021. At UFC 264, McGregor lost his second consecutive bout to Dustin Poirier and snapped his ankle in the process. An injury so severe was met with questions from the 34-year-old if he would ever return to compete again.

Having taken the necessary steps to fully recover, McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return against the former Bellator MMA champion. The pair faced off as coaches in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is due to air Tuesday, 30th May, followed by an official fight announcement during the show.

Prior to the launch of the first episode of Season 31, McGregor sat down with Megan Olivi on the UFC’s YouTube channel and provided a vicious prediction for when he faces Chandler.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN ADMITS CONOR MCGREGOR’S APPROACH TO THE USADA TESTING POOL AFTER INJURY IS WHAT HE WOULD’VE DONE: “YOU’RE NOT JUST GOING TO HEAL OFF EATING MANGOS”