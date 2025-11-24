Nate Diaz explains why Islam Makhachev isn’t pound for pound #1 fighter

By Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025
Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has explained why he doesn’t consider Islam Makhachev to be the #1 P4P fighter in the sport right now.

When you’re talking about some of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz has to be included on that list. He has achieved some great things throughout the course of his career and although he isn’t particularly active right now, he’s still a major name.

Islam Makhachev, on the other hand, is arguably the best fighter in the sport. He is a two-weight world champion and in his last outing against Jack Della Maddalena, he was able to capture that second belt up at 170 pounds.

In a recent clip, though, Nate Diaz made it known that he isn’t convinced that Makhachev is the top guy.

 

Diaz’s view on Makhachev

“Jon Jones, for sure,” Diaz said when asked who is the pound-for-pound number one right now.

“People get it twisted, they just throw s— out like that.

“[Makhachev] has been here for like two minutes, and he ain’t beat nobody that’s crazy.

“The best lightweight ever was B.J. Penn. So, when we get s— like that, and you got whatever Islam did, and it’s like that, don’t even match. It’s not that he can’t be or won’t be, but you’re just gonna throw GOAT at the motherf—er when he just showed up on the scene?

“They think I’m f—ing hating. That’s because we’ve got our differences…. There is s— I’ve seen that I’ll remember forever. That’s GOAT s—. I ain’t seen nothing from them mother—ers. I can’t even remember anything but getting bored in all them fools’ last fights.

“That name shouldn’t even be thrown at those guys.

“I think [Topuria] is more of a complete fighter than [Islam].”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

