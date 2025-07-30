Conor McGregor releases heavy teaser suggesting he’s returning to UFC

It seems as if Conor McGregor may finally be getting serious about an active return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

For the longest time, fans and pundits alike have been questioning whether or not we’ll ever see Conor McGregor fight again in mixed martial arts. There’s certainly not a shortage of opponents who would be willing to step into the Octagon to face him – but really, that’s not the point. The point is that the Irishman is pretty erratic these days, especially with what he’s doing outside of the cage.

Of course, there’s alwyas going to be space for McGregor in the UFC so long as he’s actually interested in coming back. The promotion knows how much value he brings to the company and knows how much money he can bring in, even if he’s nowhere near the levels he once was.

In a recent series of social media posts, McGregor provided a great insight into what he may have coming up.