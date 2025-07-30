Conor McGregor releases heavy teaser suggesting he’s returning to UFC

By Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

It seems as if Conor McGregor may finally be getting serious about an active return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland

For the longest time, fans and pundits alike have been questioning whether or not we’ll ever see Conor McGregor fight again in mixed martial arts. There’s certainly not a shortage of opponents who would be willing to step into the Octagon to face him – but really, that’s not the point. The point is that the Irishman is pretty erratic these days, especially with what he’s doing outside of the cage.

RELATED: Nate Diaz calls for trilogy with Conor McGregor: “Nobody else to fight”

Of course, there’s alwyas going to be space for McGregor in the UFC so long as he’s actually interested in coming back. The promotion knows how much value he brings to the company and knows how much money he can bring in, even if he’s nowhere near the levels he once was.

In a recent series of social media posts, McGregor provided a great insight into what he may have coming up.

 

McGregor looks ahead to possible return

“I gave my first blood test that is what the plaster is on my shoulder,” McGregor captioned a video of himself breathing into the camera while Black Sabbath’s ‘Changes’ plays in the background. “I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE! #illtakeyourheadoffforreal #fullgrown @ufc #TheBig20.”

On his Instagram story, he shared a photo of a blood testing kit, as well as photos of his urine and blood being taken. “I p— excellence,” he declared while showing off a cup of his sample. “Blood tester on my yacht,” he said in a follow up, before adding: “Blood from the shoulder.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

