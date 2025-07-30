UFC veteran goes after Ilia Topuria for rejecting idea of Arman Tsarukyan fight

By Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Felder wasn’t happy about Ilia Topuria’s comments regarding a possible fight against Arman Tsarukyan.

Ilia Topuria press conference

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today. He’s also a two-weight UFC champion, currently holding the gold at lightweight after vacating his strap at 145 pounds. There are plenty of questions surrounding what the future holds for ‘El Matador’ and one of the reasons for that is that there are a lot of contenders who believe they can step up to the plate.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan continue to clash over potential title shot

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the main men who is currently striving for a crack at Ilia Topuria. Unfortunately for him, the champion seems to believe that Arman isn’t deserving of such an opportunity. That’s led to a real back and forth between the two men, with Ilia declaring that would rather vacate the belt instead of facing off with him.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Paul Felder had some thoughts on the matter.

Felder isn’t happy with Topuria’s comments

“I mean the guy’s the number one contender,” Felder exclaimed. “And to say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is- come on man, we’re getting a little carried away…

“In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys. It’s not how it f—— works… If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it, I hate that.”

“[…] I saw [his comments] and I was like, ‘Come on, man, here we go again we got a champion who’s just looking for the biggest thing…'” Felder added. “Look, the UFC’s not gonna try and put you in a position that’s not gonna be a big thing.

“And I think you’re getting to a position, Ilia, where you are the thing. They don’t need the other guy to necessarily be the thing. You’re the guy that people wanna see.”

Quotes via MMA Knockout

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, Georges St-Pierre

UFC commentator Joe Rogan falls for AI-created Khabib Nurmagomedov edit

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2025
Amir Albazi
UFC

Amir Albazi reveals UFC, commission pulled him from main event spot: 'I wasn’t medically cleared'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

Amir Albazi reveals he wasn’t medically cleared to headline UFC Vegas 108 on Saturday.

Jon Anik
UFC

Jon Anik open to knockdown rule in MMA after Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya controversy: 'It does exist for a reason'

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik is open to the idea of a knockdown rule in MMA after watching the Steven Nguyen-Mohammed Yahya fight.

Robert Whittaker pose
UFC

Robert Whittaker reflects on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Reinier de Ridder: 'This isn't the end'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Robert Whittaker has delivered a statement following his UFC Abu Dhabi loss against Reinier de Ridder.

Bryce Mitchell walkout
Din Thomas

Bryce Mitchell will struggle against elite bantamweights, says UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is fresh off a win in the bantamweight division, but one top UFC personality believes it’ll be a tough road ahead.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas

Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025
Robert Whittaker
UFC

MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
UFC

Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has spoken openly about the possibility of him competing for the BMF championship in the future.

UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr discusses UFC abandoning new glove design

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken out about why the promotion decided to abandon their new glove design.