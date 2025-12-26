Conor McGregor mocks Jake Paul’s broken jaw in since-deleted Christmas social media message

By Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025
Conor McGregor laughs while attending a UFC event, opposite Jake Paul knocked down by Anthony Joshua

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reignited his feud with Jake Paul with a since-deleted Christmas message to the polarizing boxer.

Conor McGregor is likely a happy man after watching Jake Paul’s loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

Paul suffered his second career defeat to Joshua, who finished him by TKO in the sixth round of their heavyweight clash. McGregor teased a ‘colossal’ bet heading into the fight and walked away with a large sum after betting on Joshua to defeat Paul.

Paul suffered a broken jaw at the right hand of Joshua in his fight, easily the most severe injury he’s sustained in his career.

McGregor and Paul have repeatedly been linked to a potential fight throughout their combat sports careers, but a fight hasn’t come to fruition. In the meantime, tensions continue to escalate between the two sides as McGregor and Paul have recently traded barbs on social media.

Christmas Day didn’t stop McGregor from attacking Paul.

Conor McGregor shares sarcastic response to Jake Paul’s heartfelt Xmas message

It all started when Paul shared a Christmas Day message with all of his social media followers on X.

“God is great. Broken jaw but brain and spine all clear. Never been more motivated,” Paul posted on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas to all around the world. Never stop trying to be great. You are guaranteed 100% failure if you don’t try.”

In a since-deleted post to X, McGregor mocked Paul’s in-fight ailment.

“Indeed! God is great! Enjoy your Christmas smoothies, bro,” McGregor posted.

As of this writing, Paul hasn’t responded to McGregor’s taunts, and the former two-division titleholder’s post was quickly deleted.

McGregor is targeting a return to the UFC Octagon next year at the White House against Michael Chandler. He hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Meanwhile, Paul is targeting a 2026 return to the ring, despite calls from Joe Rogan and others to retire. If Paul continues his fighting career, McGregor might be a potential future opponent.

