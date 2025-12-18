Conor McGregor teases ‘colossal’ bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

By Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025
Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The polarizing boxing career of Jake Paul will face its biggest chapter on Friday night as he prepares to face former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Paul will be at a significant size disadvantage against Joshua, who returns to the ring for the first time since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year.

If Paul is victorious over Joshua this weekend, especially by knockout, he’ll silence all of his doubters and prove himself as a high-level combatant. A loss would swiftly give more fuel to his detractors.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who has had a lengthy history with the Paul brothers, is willing to bet a huge sum on Joshua to dismantle Paul this weekend.

Conor McGregor predicts Jake Paul will be ‘changed permanently’ from Anthony Joshua fight

In a recent post to X, McGregor responded to a fan who asked about his gambling plans for Paul vs. Joshua.

“I have not placed my own personal bet on this match yet I have only just set the odds. I do like “KO in first 60seconds” at 11/1 tho,” McGregor said.

“It’s now about how much / what else? A colossal sum on an outright win is good too. $5m would return win $5.6m. This is an absolute layup fight. It is not fixed also I know Matchroom.

“Jake is stupid and will be altered permanently from this bout. I can’t just sit idly by and watch it happen without making a cool profit from it too.”

McGregor is known to bet huge amounts on fights in recent years during his UFC hiatus. He most recently bet on Alex Pereira to defeat Magomed Ankalaev in their light heavyweight rematch at UFC 320.

Paul has the chance this weekend not only to earn the biggest win of his career but to hand McGregor a huge financial loss in the process.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Conor McGregor Jake Paul UFC Videos

Related

Tyson Fury appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua at an open workout

Anthony Joshua hits back at Tyson Fury's harsh criticism over 'killing' Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025
Tyron Woodley open workout
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals his biggest mistake during UFC title run

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Tyron Woodley once ruled the UFC welterweight division, but he feels he lost sight of what got him to the dance.

Joshua Van
Manel Kape

Joshua Van gets another stern warning from top UFC contender: 'He's like a punching bag'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van has received another harsh warning from the man who could be his first challenger.

Ronda Rousey UFC press event
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's old rival open to UFC rematch: 'I don't know if she ever wanted to have one'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

A familiar face is open to fighting Ronda Rousey again.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling sounds off on doping in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on the state of doping in mixed martial arts.

Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul doesn't believe Terence Crawford's boxing retirement

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
UFC

Dricus du Plessis breaks down the state of UFC's middleweight division

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Andrew Tate
Boxing News

Andrew Tate will "make it a s**t show" at Misfits Mania, per MFB title challenger

Dylan Bowker - December 17, 2025

Andrew Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing as both a promotional figurehead and an MFB combatant, with his in-ring return set for later this week, has many talking, including one of the combatants on the Saturday card. The fighter in question is Tai Emery, who battles Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant MFB middleweight title at Misfits Mania on December 20th.

Reinier de Ridder poses on the scale at the UFC Vancouver ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025

Jake Paul has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight on Friday.