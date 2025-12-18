Conor McGregor teases ‘colossal’ bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The polarizing boxing career of Jake Paul will face its biggest chapter on Friday night as he prepares to face former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Paul will be at a significant size disadvantage against Joshua, who returns to the ring for the first time since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year.

If Paul is victorious over Joshua this weekend, especially by knockout, he’ll silence all of his doubters and prove himself as a high-level combatant. A loss would swiftly give more fuel to his detractors.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who has had a lengthy history with the Paul brothers, is willing to bet a huge sum on Joshua to dismantle Paul this weekend.

Conor McGregor predicts Jake Paul will be ‘changed permanently’ from Anthony Joshua fight

In a recent post to X, McGregor responded to a fan who asked about his gambling plans for Paul vs. Joshua.

“I have not placed my own personal bet on this match yet I have only just set the odds. I do like “KO in first 60seconds” at 11/1 tho,” McGregor said.

“It’s now about how much / what else? A colossal sum on an outright win is good too. $5m would return win $5.6m. This is an absolute layup fight. It is not fixed also I know Matchroom.

“Jake is stupid and will be altered permanently from this bout. I can’t just sit idly by and watch it happen without making a cool profit from it too.”

McGregor is known to bet huge amounts on fights in recent years during his UFC hiatus. He most recently bet on Alex Pereira to defeat Magomed Ankalaev in their light heavyweight rematch at UFC 320.

Paul has the chance this weekend not only to earn the biggest win of his career but to hand McGregor a huge financial loss in the process.