Joe Rogan attempts to persuade Jake Paul towards retirement after knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

By Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025
Joe Rogan commentates at UFC 300, opposite Jake Paul

Longtime UFC and combat sports analyst Joe Rogan wants Jake Paul to strongly consider hanging up the gloves after fighting Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul’s second-career loss was his first stoppage defeat, as the polarizing boxer/influencer lost to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by sixth-round TKO earlier this month. Paul accepted the fight with Joshua after he was originally booked to face Gervonta Davis, who was then forced out of the event due to legal issues.

Despite the loss to Joshua, Paul wants to continue competing, already calling out the likes of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou since fight night. Ngannou was targeted as a potential replacement for Davis before allegedly turning down the bout, which created a feud between the two PFL business partners.

Paul has been praised by fighters, analysts, and his supporters for his willingness to take on a fighter of Joshua’s caliber. But Joe Rogan believes the risks associated with Paul’s boxing pursuits aren’t worth the potential rewards.

Joe Rogan: Jake Paul shouldn’t ‘box for much longer’ after Anthony Joshua loss

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan shared a unique take on the Paul vs. Joshua fight.

“It’s a crazy world,” Rogan said. “The thing is that I would hope that he recognizes is right now he’s doing great, and he’s only, whatever, 28? … He’s young, and he’s probably made $300 million in his boxing career. He’s 28 years old, 29 next month.

“Don’t do this very long, because there’s a price that you pay that is not worth it.

“It’s not worth it. And that price is depression, deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction. It leads so many people to impulsive behavior, so many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, or alcoholics after their fighting career. You can only take so much.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Paul plans to take an unspecified hiatus from boxing before returning to the ring sometime in 2026.

