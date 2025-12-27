Johan Ghazali reflects on 2025: “I silenced the critics”

The last twelve months tested Johan Ghazali in ways the teenage phenom never expected. But the Malaysian-American striker wouldn’t change a thing.

Ghazali faces Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 23, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 19-year-old flyweight Muay Thai contender enters the new year with battle-tested wisdom and a chip on his shoulder.

The calendar turned with Ghazali riding momentum from his US$50,000 bonus-winning destruction of Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver last September. Confidence wasn’t an issue. His future looked limitless. Then January arrived with Johan Estupinan handing him a unanimous decision defeat. Five months later, Diego Paez delivered another blow with a split decision loss for Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Two consecutive losses at 19 years old. Most fighters would crumble. Ghazali moved to Superbon Training Camp instead. He absorbed losses while simultaneously absorbing knowledge from Muay Thai royalty. The defeats hurt, but his coaches kept him focused on the bigger picture.

“Estupinan was a fun fight, and Paez was another good one. I do not make excuses, but it was a big year for me as I had just moved to Superbon Training Camp, training out for the first time,” he said.

“I was adapting, I needed to bring a new game, a new skill set. While [losing] did hurt, guys like Superbon, Nong-O, Petchtanong, and Trainer Gae told me I’m on the right path. I stuck to their advice, knowing I would eventually find a way out.”

Johan Ghazali transformed at Superbon Training Camp

Undisputed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon became Johan Ghazali’s guide. Thai legend Nong-O Hama became his primary sparring partner. Petchtanong Petchfergus handled conditioning work. Trainer Gae sharpened his weapons. The transformation unfolded daily through blood, sweat, and punishment.

The evolution manifested against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 this past September. Ghazali mixed kicks, demonstrated patience, and showcased technical improvements before unleashing a final right elbow that sent El Jamari crashing to the canvas at 2:10 of round one. He walked away before the referee waved it off.

The calendar now shows December. Ghazali looks back at 2025 with gratitude instead of bitterness. The teenage striker emerged more complete with mental fortitude to trust processes. His 2026 wishlist stays simple: continue evolving, keep winning, build his name. Climaco brings extra motivation since the Filipino-American star holds a victory over Diego Paez.

“I had worked hard, and to get that first-round finish meant a lot. It showed that I was right where I needed to be. It went just as planned. I came for the knockout, yes, but I did show new aspects of my game with the kicks, the patience, and the technical aspects of it,” he said.

“The year taught me a lot. Those defeats, in a way, were a chapter that I’m grateful for. Losses teach us to bounce back stronger, and, like I always say, pressure makes diamonds. So fans got to witness that when I got my knockout win. I silenced the critics and the doubters.

“This is a matchup that makes sense. He beat Diego Paez, I lost to Diego Paez, and I think it’ll be an exciting one. I’ll kill two birds with one stone if I get the win here. Insha-Allah, if all goes well, it should be easy.”