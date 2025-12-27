Johan Ghazali reflects on 2025: “I silenced the critics”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2025
Johan Ghazali

The last twelve months tested Johan Ghazali in ways the teenage phenom never expected. But the Malaysian-American striker wouldn’t change a thing.

Ghazali faces Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 23, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 19-year-old flyweight Muay Thai contender enters the new year with battle-tested wisdom and a chip on his shoulder.

The calendar turned with Ghazali riding momentum from his US$50,000 bonus-winning destruction of Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver last September. Confidence wasn’t an issue. His future looked limitless. Then January arrived with Johan Estupinan handing him a unanimous decision defeat. Five months later, Diego Paez delivered another blow with a split decision loss for Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Two consecutive losses at 19 years old. Most fighters would crumble. Ghazali moved to Superbon Training Camp instead. He absorbed losses while simultaneously absorbing knowledge from Muay Thai royalty. The defeats hurt, but his coaches kept him focused on the bigger picture.

“Estupinan was a fun fight, and Paez was another good one. I do not make excuses, but it was a big year for me as I had just moved to Superbon Training Camp, training out for the first time,” he said.

“I was adapting, I needed to bring a new game, a new skill set. While [losing] did hurt, guys like Superbon, Nong-O, Petchtanong, and Trainer Gae told me I’m on the right path. I stuck to their advice, knowing I would eventually find a way out.”

Johan Ghazali transformed at Superbon Training Camp

Undisputed ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon became Johan Ghazali’s guide. Thai legend Nong-O Hama became his primary sparring partner. Petchtanong Petchfergus handled conditioning work. Trainer Gae sharpened his weapons. The transformation unfolded daily through blood, sweat, and punishment.

The evolution manifested against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 this past September. Ghazali mixed kicks, demonstrated patience, and showcased technical improvements before unleashing a final right elbow that sent El Jamari crashing to the canvas at 2:10 of round one. He walked away before the referee waved it off.

The calendar now shows December. Ghazali looks back at 2025 with gratitude instead of bitterness. The teenage striker emerged more complete with mental fortitude to trust processes. His 2026 wishlist stays simple: continue evolving, keep winning, build his name. Climaco brings extra motivation since the Filipino-American star holds a victory over Diego Paez.

“I had worked hard, and to get that first-round finish meant a lot. It showed that I was right where I needed to be. It went just as planned. I came for the knockout, yes, but I did show new aspects of my game with the kicks, the patience, and the technical aspects of it,” he said.

“The year taught me a lot. Those defeats, in a way, were a chapter that I’m grateful for. Losses teach us to bounce back stronger, and, like I always say, pressure makes diamonds. So fans got to witness that when I got my knockout win. I silenced the critics and the doubters.

“This is a matchup that makes sense. He beat Diego Paez, I lost to Diego Paez, and I think it’ll be an exciting one. I’ll kill two birds with one stone if I get the win here. Insha-Allah, if all goes well, it should be easy.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Ghazali ONE Championship

Related

Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade vows to reclaim belt from Enkh-Orgil Baartarkhuu in 2026: "Toughest guy I've ever fought"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 25, 2025
Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane reflects on breakout 2025 season: "It was a blessing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 25, 2025

Nabil Anane’s 2025 didn’t just meet expectations. It shattered them completely.

Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

Liu Mengyang calls out Superbon after stunning 52-second knockout: "I want the belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 24, 2025

Liu Mengyang came to prove he belonged in title conversations. He left with something better than proof.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao eyes final world title run: "It would be something great"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 23, 2025

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows what the calendar says. At 42 years old, the Thai legend doesn’t have unlimited chances left.

Mohammad Siasarani
ONE Championship

Mohammad Siasarani's turbulent path to ONE Championship's main roster

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 22, 2025

Mohammad Siasarani arrived at ONE Championship ready to bleed. Three years later, he learned when to make opponents bleed instead.

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri

Yod-IQ Pimolsri earns life-changing contract after three-year journey through ONE Friday Fights

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 22, 2025
Isi Fitikefu
ONE Championship

Isi Fitikefu faces unbeaten ONE newcomer Chase Mann at ONE Fight Night 39

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 22, 2025

Isi Fitikefu knows what it’s like to watch an opportunity slip away. But the Australian-Tongan welterweight gets a second chance to prove his worth.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey welcomes Joao Mendes to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2025

Fabricio Andrey’s explosive grappling style has made him a fan favorite in just two appearances. The Brazilian submission hunter gets another showcase opportunity against elite competition.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee booked to face Shozo Isojima in long-awaited lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Adrian Lee’s perfect start hit a wall in September. The Hawaiian phenom gets his chance to bounce back against someone who knows exactly how that feels.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan defends kickboxing world title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Jackie Buntan gets her shot at redemption against the woman who took away her Muay Thai dreams. The Filipino-American isn’t handing over her kickboxing crown without a fight.