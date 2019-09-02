VIDEO | Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio get heated in Combate Americas cage

Alberto Del Rio is a veteran pro wrestler, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has never been afraid to cut a pro wrestling-inspired promo. So, when the pair faced off in the Combate Americas cage ahead of their yet unscheduled fight, it should come as no surprise that things got pretty interesting.

See the pair’s confrontation in the Combate Americas cage below (via @EvilGokhanJeff on Twitter):

Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio – Cringe Level 100000000000000000% pic.twitter.com/7Fs1lHHByq — Evil Gokhan/Jeff (@EvilGokhanJeff) September 1, 2019

“I wanna know when you’re going to give me a date so I can whoop this guys ass for calling me out,” Ortiz asked Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren.

“Tito, Tito,” Del Rio replied. “Now I’m going to call you out again. You son of a b**ch. Are you guys ready for this?”

“You gotta understand, this ain’t like no WWE match, partner,” Ortiz fired back. “I’m been doing this shit for 22 years. You know what? See this cage? Get used to looking up at those lights. Cause when this fight’s going to happen, I’m whooping your ass and your face is going to be going face-up.”

“You see this cage?” Del Rio concluded. “This company? This is my house, perro.”

From there, McLaren claimed that the date and setting of this Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Del Rio fight will be revealed after this weekend.

“This is actually my f**king home,” he began. “Right after labor day, we announce the time, the date, the place, the network where this is going to happen.”

The 44-year-old Tito Ortiz is currently on a two-fight win-streak, having recently knocked out arch rival Chuck Liddell under the defunct Golden Boy MMA banner, and defeated Chael Sonnen by decision in his final Bellator bout. Prior to these wins, the former champ lost to Liam McGeary in a Bellator light heavyweight title fight, and defeated Stefan Bonnar and Alexander Shlemenko by decision and submission respectively.

The 42-year-old Alberto Del Rio, on the other hand, has not fought since February 2010, when he was defeated by Yamamoto Hanshi in Spain. Prior to that loss, he was on a six-fight win-streak.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.