VIDEO | The best finishes from Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier

UFC 242 on September 7 is headlined by a lightweight title fight between undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Dustin Poirier.

As this pay-per-view card draws closer, both fighters are making their final adjustments. Heading into the bout, Poirier is the clear underdog while Nurmagomedov is favored to win. However, both fighters have impressive fight histories and some devastating finishes on their resumes.

Watch the video below to relive some of the best UFC finishes from Nurmagomedov and Poirier (via UFC):

Poirier has always demonstrated top-notch striking. As we see in his wins against Bobby Green and Pablo Garza, ‘The Diamond’ is a skilled boxer with a strong left hook. However, his maturity and patience as a fighter is what allows him to utilize openings and secure many of his victories.

“The Diamond” has also demonstrated great ground work. His submission win over Max Holloway at UFC 143 showcased his widening arsenal. Similarly, his fight against Justin Gaethje showcased his ability to absorb damage and still fight at a world-class level. Poirier counteracted Gaethje’s aggression with a patient and technical approach, eventually resulting in a TKO win.

Nurmagomedov is also plenty resilient, however, his feather’s are rarely ruffled. Like a crocodile, the undefeated champion drags his prey to the ground and gets his teeth stuck in at the earliest opportunity. For those who appreciate the intricacies of Sambo and grappling, Nurmagomedov’s finishes are stunning.

One of his most iconic finishes on Nurmagomedov’s resume is his fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October of 2018. He took McGregor’s back and executed a neck crank, forcing the Irish fighter to tap. The Dagestani champ has also shown an unparalleled dominance over seasoned professionals including Edson Barboza and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Who’s finishes do you prefer? Dustin Poirier or Khabib Nurmagomedov?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/2/2019.