UFC fan favorite wants to punch Colby Covington in the face

Michael Page Calls for UFC Showdown With Colby Covington

Before UFC London took place this past Saturday, Michael Page had a fan Q&A session. Page discussed potential opponents he’d like to go one-on-one with next. While “MVP” mentioned former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, he has two fists with Colby Covington’s name on them (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t know if that last fight worried a few people, but everyone seems a bit silent,” Page said at the UFC London Fan Q&A. “There’s many names out there: I think me and Usman would be a good fight. I want to punch Colby in his face for some reason, I don’t know why. There’s guys [that are] out there, and I’m just waiting for them to respond to the call.”

Page went as far as to say he’d be looking for a highlight reel finish if he crosses paths with Covington.

“I’m hoping for a repeat of a jumping knee to the face,” Page explained. “You all seen how that went, so I’m hoping that way.”

“Venom” was referring to his famous flying knee knockout win over Evangelista Santos under the Bellator banner back in 2016. Page also noted that his ideal plan would be to fight Covington next and then close out 2025 with someone in the top 10 or top five UFC welterweight rankings.

Page was last seen inside the Octagon back in February. He defeated Shara “Bullet” Magomedov via unanimous decision on the UFC Saudi Arabia card. It was Magomedov’s first pro MMA loss.