Saemapetch plans to win against all odds at ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

The sun hasn’t been shining on Saemapetch Fairtex as of late. But, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to return to brighter days.

The Thai veteran meets surging Russian striker Abdulla Dayakaev in bantamweight Muay Thai this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Saemapetch is under no illusions surrounding his current form. Defeats to Nico Carrillo and Felipe Lobo have seen him exit the division’s top-five rankings.

Despite those setbacks, Saemapetch remains just as committed to the cause. He knows, at only 30 years old, he has much more left to give. So with the chips down, he reviewed the errors of his past and plans to go all-in at ONE Fight Night 31.

“I have always looked back at my mistakes — where did I go wrong, how did I let my guard down? And I came back to fix those,” he said.

“In this fight, I know that I can’t lose again. My back is against the wall. I’ve already burned my bridges. I’m going to fight with all my might to win.”

Saemapetch refuses to be disheartened following recent run of form

The greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex has been risking it all for his whole life in order to become a Muay Thai great. That’s why he doesn’t allow the ridicule from internet detractors to affect him.

Of course, no fighter plans on losing. Nobody prepares for the fall. But the 30-year-old warrior claims he’s taken it all in his stride — no matter the outcome.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of insults. Every time I upload a clip on social media, there are a lot of comments saying bad things to me. Fighters are human beings. They have lives and hearts,” he said.

“I never get discouraged. I’m just disappointed that everything didn’t go as I had hoped. I intended to be a fighter. I’ve come a long way in this career. There are only wins and losses.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Saemapetch Fairtex

Related

Zhang Lipeng

Surging Brazilian MMA star ready for "strong and experienced" Zhang Lipeng

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison expects another narrow battle between Kongthoranee, Nong-O

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison has joined opinionated fans around the world. In fact, he had his say on who’ll emerge victorious in this weekend’s pivotal flyweight Muay Thai rematch between two Thai stars.

Dante Leon
ONE Championship

Dante Leon refuses to let ONE World Title opportunity pass by at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 29, 2025

Dante Leon wants to be remembered — not just as an all-time great — but as the best to ever do it when it’s all said and done in many, many years to come.

Abdulla Dayakaev
ONE Championship

Saemapetch targeted by Russian finisher: "Stoppage win for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai brawler Abdulla Dayakaev won’t rest until he solidifies himself as the greatest striker in the division.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo outlines path to victory against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2025

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo has lit up ONE Championship with his dynamic, unorthodox approach to grappling. With that, he believes it will lead him to victory at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin "ready" for return to ONE Championship heavyweight division

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 27, 2025
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Nong-O Hama

Nong-O plans to be more aggressive in pivotal rematch versus Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 27, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama is out to prove that his flyweight Muay Thai loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year was nothing more than a fluke.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco aims to give Akif Guluzada a rude welcoming at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco wants to teach rising star Akif Guluzada a harsh lesson when they meet at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo gunning for fast finish in third clash with Dante Leon

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo is out to prove he’s not the same man that Dante Leon battled all those years ago.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the "Mike Tyson" of kickboxing

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza is the latest acquisition for Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, which has amassed one of the strongest striking realms in combat sports.