Saemapetch plans to win against all odds at ONE Fight Night 31

The sun hasn’t been shining on Saemapetch Fairtex as of late. But, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to return to brighter days.

The Thai veteran meets surging Russian striker Abdulla Dayakaev in bantamweight Muay Thai this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Saemapetch is under no illusions surrounding his current form. Defeats to Nico Carrillo and Felipe Lobo have seen him exit the division’s top-five rankings.

Despite those setbacks, Saemapetch remains just as committed to the cause. He knows, at only 30 years old, he has much more left to give. So with the chips down, he reviewed the errors of his past and plans to go all-in at ONE Fight Night 31.

“I have always looked back at my mistakes — where did I go wrong, how did I let my guard down? And I came back to fix those,” he said.

“In this fight, I know that I can’t lose again. My back is against the wall. I’ve already burned my bridges. I’m going to fight with all my might to win.”