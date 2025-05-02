Saemapetch plans to win against all odds at ONE Fight Night 31
The sun hasn’t been shining on Saemapetch Fairtex as of late. But, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to return to brighter days.
The Thai veteran meets surging Russian striker Abdulla Dayakaev in bantamweight Muay Thai this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Saemapetch is under no illusions surrounding his current form. Defeats to Nico Carrillo and Felipe Lobo have seen him exit the division’s top-five rankings.
Despite those setbacks, Saemapetch remains just as committed to the cause. He knows, at only 30 years old, he has much more left to give. So with the chips down, he reviewed the errors of his past and plans to go all-in at ONE Fight Night 31.
“I have always looked back at my mistakes — where did I go wrong, how did I let my guard down? And I came back to fix those,” he said.
“In this fight, I know that I can’t lose again. My back is against the wall. I’ve already burned my bridges. I’m going to fight with all my might to win.”
Saemapetch refuses to be disheartened following recent run of form
The greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex has been risking it all for his whole life in order to become a Muay Thai great. That’s why he doesn’t allow the ridicule from internet detractors to affect him.
Of course, no fighter plans on losing. Nobody prepares for the fall. But the 30-year-old warrior claims he’s taken it all in his stride — no matter the outcome.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of insults. Every time I upload a clip on social media, there are a lot of comments saying bad things to me. Fighters are human beings. They have lives and hearts,” he said.
“I never get discouraged. I’m just disappointed that everything didn’t go as I had hoped. I intended to be a fighter. I’ve come a long way in this career. There are only wins and losses.”
