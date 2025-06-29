Charles Oliveira shares positive message after KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Charles Oliveira is in high spirits despite suffering a knockout defeat at the hands of Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference

Oliveira was hoping to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion this past Saturday. He was fighting “El Matador” for the vacant 155-pound gold. Early on, “do Bronx” grabbed a hold of Topuria’s leg, but there was nothing doing there. Once the bout returned to the feet, Topuria landed a right hook that knocked Oliveira unconscious while he was still standing. A left hook for good measure sealed the deal.

While Oliveira’s loss on Saturday looked devastating, he has an uplifting mindset.

RELATED: DANA WHITE LEFT IN AWE FOLLOWING ILIA TOPURIA’S SENSATIONAL UFC 317 TITLE WIN

Charles Oliveira’s Statement Following UFC 317 Loss

In a new post on his Instagram page, Charles Oliveira was gracious in defeat.

“It wasn’t how we wanted it to be, but for the best, I want to thank everyone for the affection and wonderful energy,” Oliveira wrote. “God bless you all.”

Oliveira has received plenty of support from fans, given his popularity. Many of “do Bronx’s” loyal supporters feared that this could be the outcome, and it was. What’s next for Oliveira will be an interesting story once he’s fully healed. The 47-fight veteran will turn 36 years old in October.

As for Topuria, his stock continues to soar. “El Matador” has scored three consecutive victories over some of the most highly regarded MMA fighters today. First, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to lay claim to the UFC Featherweight Championship. In his first and only defense of the title, Topuria knocked out Max Holloway, something that had never happened to the future UFC Hall of Famer. Now, “El Matador” is the new UFC Lightweight Champion after starching Oliveira.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for both Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

