Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is ‘in for a rude awakening’ at UFC 322

By Cole Shelton - November 12, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena plans to make a statement on Saturday at UFC 322.

Della Maddalena is set to defend his welterweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card from Madison Square Garden against Islam Makhachev. It’s a highly anticipated bout as Makhachev is moving up to welterweight to try and become a two-division champion.

Heading into the bout, Makhachev is a sizable betting favorite, but Della Maddalena is confident and sends a stern warning to the former lightweight champion.

“I’ve got the skills. Everyone can give everyone tough fights,” Della Maddalena said at UFC 322 media day. “If he’s not expecting a tough fight, he’ll be in for a rude awakening. I still feel like I’m the underdog. I have the underdog mentality; I have everything to prove. Not much has changed. I enjoy the underdog role.”

Jack Della Maddalena is expecting a tough fight against Islam Makhachev

Although Della Maddalena believes Makhachev will be in for a rude awakening, he knows the fight will still be a difficult one.

The welterweight champ knows he likely will get taken down at some point in the fight, but he’s confident he will be able to get back up. Should Della Maddalena get back to his feet, he expects to do plenty of damage to Makhachev to get the win.

“Five rounds with Islam, you’ve got to expect to hit the ground at some point,” Della Maddalena said. “He’s battle-tested, he’s been in there against some of the best guys, so expect to hit the ground. Obviously perfect world would be to keep him away, not be able to hit the ground. We expect a full mixed martial arts battle.”

Della Maddalena is coming off a decision win over Belal Muhammad back in May to win the welterweight title. He’s a perfect 8-0 in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

