Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai bolsters UFC Qatar

Jack Hermansson will be moving down while Myktybek Orolbai will be moving up in this interesting crossroads battle that has been added to the UFC Qatar card. Hermansson is navigating a move to welterweight here and the stalwart, now former middleweight will fight with ex-lightweight mixed martial artist, Orolbai. It all goes down on the November 22nd UFC Fight Night offering set to transpire at ABHA Arena in Doha.

This intiruging cross divisional bout booking was confirmed for UFC Fight Night 265 by both combatants on their social media accounts. This came after an initial report on this bout from X user @realkevink.



UFC Qatar and the paths of both Hermansson and Orolbai

Jack Hermansson looks to apply a fresh coat of paint to his MMA career as he navigates a new weight division and battles an opponent ten years his junior in November.

The 37-year-old has put together a .500 record across his last ten octagon outings with ‘The Joker’ being halted in his last fight. Hermansson was finished by Gregory Rodrigues in the first round of their UFC 317 bout in late-June. The Swedish combatant has secured statement wins over the likes of Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, Kelvin Gastelum, Chris Curtis, and Joe Pyfer to name but a few.

Myktybek Orolbai is not altogether unfamiliar with welterweight with a few catchweight contests on his pro record as well. Orolbai debuted in the company as a welterweight in 2023 and returns to that weight category with an overall professional record of 14-2-1. The 27-year-old also last competed in June but Orolbai came out on the opposite end of the win-loss binary. Orolbai secured a win over Tofiq Musayev with a first round submisison win at UFC Baku.

UFC Qatar will mark the promotion’s inaugural foray into that region of the world with the headliner for the card yet to be determined per the official UFC website event page.