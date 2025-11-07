WATCH | Muhammad Mokaev continues post-UFC success with brutal head-kick to win Brave CF title

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev made a strong case for a UFC reunion with a brutal head kick knockout.

Despite Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC tenure coming to an abrupt end following a win at UFC 304, he remains one of the top flyweights in the world outside of the promotion.

Mokaev and Gerard Burns co-headlined Brave CF 100 in Bahrain on Friday in a flyweight title bout. The two flyweights entered the bout as two of the best 125 lb competitors outside of the UFC, particularly Mokaev, who was unbeaten in his controversial tenure with the promotion.

Mokaev remains hopeful that he can change the UFC matchmakers’ minds and eventually re-sign with the promotion at a later stage of his career. Despite the UFC’s hesitance to grant Mokaev another opportunity, Mokaev put on a performance that might force them to second-guess.

Muhammad Mokaev makes strong case for future UFC comeback with brutal title-winning KO

A competitive opening round, featuring Mokaev’s elite wrestling, sealed a strong start for the former UFC standout. As Round 2 kicked off, Mokaev landed a nasty head kick that knocked Burns unconscious just eight seconds in.

Watch Mokaev secure the title win below.

MUHAMMAD MOKAEV IS THE NEW BRAVE FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑 Just WOW @muhammadmokaev 🤯 Ladies and gentlemen, there we have the best flyweight on the planet 👏🏼#BRAVECF100 | #Bahrain #البحرين | @RDXSports | #MMA pic.twitter.com/an2fFXlcHz — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) November 7, 2025



Mokaev declared himself ‘the best flyweight in the world’ following his title-winning performance.

After winning the Brave CF flyweight title, Mokaev is eying a potential matchup with Borislav Nikolic, who defeated his teammate Hamza Kooheji in the Brave CF 100 main event to win the promotion’s bantamweight championship. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the promotion will make the champ vs. champ fight come to fruition.

Mokaev remains unbeaten in his professional MMA career with wins over the likes of Manel Kape, Alex Perez, and Tim Elliott. He could potentially present an intriguing challenge to current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, who will face Joshua Van at UFC 323 next month.