Sean Brady believes he beat Leon Edwards better than Belal Muhammad did

By Harry Kettle - March 23, 2025

UFC welterweight Sean Brady believes his win over Leon Edwards was more impressive than Belal Muhammad’s last year.

Sean Brady

Last night, Sean Brady picked up the biggest win of his career so far. He was able to defeat and dominate former UFC champion Leon Edwards, and in doing so, he has put himself in contention for a shot at the title. More than likely, he’ll battle it out with Belal Muhammad, if the champ is able to get through Jack Della Maddalena.

RELATED: Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

Muhammad and Brady are the two men who have been able to stop the rise of Edwards in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As you can imagine, Belal felt pretty happy with himself on social media last night. He even suggested that Sean copied his strategy.

During the post-fight press conference, Brady had the following to say about that.

Brady praises his performance against Edwards

“I think I did a lot better than Belal did,” Brady said. “I think Belal lost a couple of rounds. He had his back taken for an entire round. I think it was 3-2 when they fought? I dominated Leon every round. No one’s ever did it like me. And then I submitted him and made him quit in front of his hometown. If we were in Philly, you ain’t making me quit in front of my hometown, I’ll tell you that. I’m going to sleep, son. So just remember that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Sean Brady is absolutely rolling right now. He’s been able to prove time and time again that he belongs at the elite level, and if he does get his rematch against Belal Muhammad, something tells us that it’ll look pretty different to their first meeting. Either way, though, there’s a lot to get excited about at 170 pounds.

Who do you believe had the better win over Leon Edwards: Belal Muhammad or Sean Brady? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC

