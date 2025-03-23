Sean Brady believes he beat Leon Edwards better than Belal Muhammad did

UFC welterweight Sean Brady believes his win over Leon Edwards was more impressive than Belal Muhammad’s last year.

Last night, Sean Brady picked up the biggest win of his career so far. He was able to defeat and dominate former UFC champion Leon Edwards, and in doing so, he has put himself in contention for a shot at the title. More than likely, he’ll battle it out with Belal Muhammad, if the champ is able to get through Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad and Brady are the two men who have been able to stop the rise of Edwards in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As you can imagine, Belal felt pretty happy with himself on social media last night. He even suggested that Sean copied his strategy.

During the post-fight press conference, Brady had the following to say about that.