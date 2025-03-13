Belal Muhammad makes bold promise for UFC 315 title fight against Jack Della Maddalena
Belal Muhammad has quite the promise for his UFC 315 title defense against Jack Della Maddalena.
Muhammad will be making his first UFC Welterweight Championship defense against Maddalena on May 10. UFC matchmakers were looking to have Shavkat Rakhmonov’s title shot against Muhammad rebooked, but Rakhmonov wasn’t ready due to an injury. Now, Muhammad and Maddalena will share the Octagon inside Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Ahead of UFC 315, Muhammad is making it clear that he’s confident in his striking.
Belal Muhammad Claims He Will Stand With Jack Della Maddalena
During an appearance on “The Coach and the Casual,” Belal Muhmmad said he will ditch his grappling to prove he’s a better boxer than Jack Della Maddalena (h/t MMAJunkie).
”I’m going to go in there, I’m going to outbox Jack,” Muhammad said on “The Coach And The Casual” podcast. “I’m not going to shoot one takedown, and I’m going to show him the meaning of Canelo hands. I’m going to show the UFC fighters, the fans, that I’m the best boxer in the UFC, the best boxer in the welterweight division.”
“I think I can take him down, but for me, I don’t like to underestimate guys,” Muhammad said. “He’s had fights where guys took him down, but he keeps going. Even that last fight with Gilbert Burns, I thought he was losing up until that last 30 seconds, so it tells me he has heart. He’s never going to quit or give up on himself even if he gets taken down.”
Muhammad was scheduled to have his first title defense at the end of 2024. An infection forced him off the UFC 310 card, and Rakhmonov ended up defeating Ian Machado Garry.
Maddalena was set to meet Leon Edwards in the main event of a UFC London card. He was moved from the event after agreeing to the title fight against Muhammad. Now, Sean Brady fights Edwards inside the O2 Arena on March 22.
Topics:Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC