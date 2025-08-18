ONE Championship unveils explosive lineup for ONE Friday Fights 121 on August 22
Tengnueng Fairtex headlines ONE Friday Fights 121 when he faces undefeated Russian striker Maksim Bakhtin. The Thai veteran enters the lightweight Muay Thai main event riding a six-year winning streak against a dangerous prospect seeking his breakthrough moment.
The event takes place on August 22 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Twenty-four fighters compete across Muay Thai and MMA bouts with $100,000 contracts and main roster spots available for standout performers.
Tengnueng hasn’t lost since 2018 and brings devastating finishing power into his clash with Bakhtin. The 32-year-old Thai fighter’s left body kick and clubbing left hand have ended multiple fights during his recent run of success.
Bakhtin represents everything dangerous about hungry prospects. The 22-year-old three-time Russian Amateur National Champion owns an unorthodox style that has produced a perfect professional record.
Both fighters understand the stakes involved in their main event collision. Tengnueng seeks to extend his winning streak while Bakhtin aims to announce his arrival among elite competition.
Chokpreecha returns in ONE Friday Fights 121 co-main event
The co-main event features another compelling matchup when Chokpreecha PK Saenchai battles Thway Lin Htet in strawweight Muay Thai action. Chokpreecha returned from six-year retirement to provide better education for his two daughters.
Thway Lin Htet brings youth and momentum into his fight with the two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion. The 22-year-old Myanmar fighter started training at 15 and owns an undefeated lethwei background that translates well to Muay Thai competition.
In other action, Ubaid Hussain rematches Petnakian Sor Nakian in the featured 130-pound fight after winning their first encounter by unanimous decision.
Petnakian seeks redemption in the rematch. The 30-year-old Thai veteran draws inspiration from idol Seksan Or Kwanmuang while chasing his dream of opening a Muay Thai gym.
The card also features Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon against Road to ONE: Japan winner Shimon Yoshinari in flyweight Muay Thai action. Jean Carlos Pereira faces Sheagh Dobbin in the evening’s lone MMA bout at lightweight.
Topics:ONE Championship