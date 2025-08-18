ONE Championship unveils explosive lineup for ONE Friday Fights 121 on August 22

Tengnueng Fairtex headlines ONE Friday Fights 121 when he faces undefeated Russian striker Maksim Bakhtin. The Thai veteran enters the lightweight Muay Thai main event riding a six-year winning streak against a dangerous prospect seeking his breakthrough moment.

The event takes place on August 22 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Twenty-four fighters compete across Muay Thai and MMA bouts with $100,000 contracts and main roster spots available for standout performers.

Tengnueng hasn’t lost since 2018 and brings devastating finishing power into his clash with Bakhtin. The 32-year-old Thai fighter’s left body kick and clubbing left hand have ended multiple fights during his recent run of success.

Bakhtin represents everything dangerous about hungry prospects. The 22-year-old three-time Russian Amateur National Champion owns an unorthodox style that has produced a perfect professional record.

Both fighters understand the stakes involved in their main event collision. Tengnueng seeks to extend his winning streak while Bakhtin aims to announce his arrival among elite competition.