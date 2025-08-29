Denice Zamboanga forced out of first ONE World Title defense: “It is heartbreaking”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Denice Zamboanga suffered a crushing blow to her championship plans when medical issues forced her withdrawal from ONE 173. She must postpone her first title defense against Ayaka Miura due to health concerns beyond her control.

Denice Zamboanga

Zamboanga was scheduled to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Miura at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 28-year-old Filipina announced her withdrawal via social media Thursday evening.

Zamboanga captured interim gold with a second-round TKO victory over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in January. She earned undisputed status four months later when former champion Stamp Fairtex relinquished the title.

The timing creates additional disappointment since Miura would have challenged for her first ONE Championship gold in front of Japanese fans. The submission specialist earned her opportunity through an impressive five-fight winning streak that positioned her as the division’s top contender.

Medical issues prevented Zamboanga from providing a specific timeline for her return to competition. The champion expressed commitment to coming back stronger once she fully recovers from her current health problems.

Her withdrawal announcement included heartfelt apologies to multiple parties affected by the decision. Zamboanga acknowledged the significance of disappointing her opponent, ONE Championship, and the global fan base anticipating their collision.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I am unable to step into the Circle this time. It is heartbreaking for me to pull out of this match, and I want to sincerely apologize to Ayaka, to ONE Championship, and to all the fans who were anticipating this bout,” Zamboanga said.

Denice Zamboanga issues personal apology to Ayaka Miura

Denice Zamboanga drafted a separate message specifically addressing her scheduled opponent. She recognized Ayaka Miura’s talent while expressing genuine disappointment about missing their anticipated showdown.

ONE 173 remains stacked despite losing the atomweight title fight. The card features Superbon defending his featherweight kickboxing title against interim champion Masaaki Noiri in the main event.

Additional championship action includes Joshua Pacio challenging Yuya Wakamatsu for flyweight MMA gold while “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane rematches Anatoly Malykhin for heavyweight supremacy.

“I was truly excited to defend my belt against you at ONE 173. I know how strong and talented you are, which makes this even more heartbreaking for me,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Denice Zamboanga ONE Championship

Related

Asadula Imangazaliev

Asadula Imangazaliev targets main roster contract with ONE: "He belongs at the highest level"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025
Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong gets ranking test against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Hu Yong faces his toughest assignment since joining ONE Championship’s main roster. The undefeated Chinese striker battles seasoned Uzbek contender Sanzhar Zakirov in a clash that could reshape flyweight title contention.

Panpayak
ONE Championship

Panpayak Jitmuangnon plans to test undefeated Russian's durability at ONE Friday Fights 122

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025

Panpayak “The Angel Warrior” Jitmuangnon accepts his role as the measuring stick for undefeated Russian prospect Asadula Imangazaliev. The veteran striker plans to discover whether the knockout artist can handle elite-level punishment.

Ibragim Dauev
ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev credits Anatoly Malykhin for career guidance: "We're not just friends, but family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025

Ibragim Dauev owes his ONE Championship career to Anatoly Malykhin‘s generosity and guidance. The Russian featherweight credits his compatriot with providing the connection and mentorship that transformed his fighting career.

Itsuki Hirata
ONE Championship

Itsuki Hirata gets quick turnaround bout against Ritu Phogat at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025

Ritu Phogat continues her journey back to title contention against dangerous opposition. The wrestling specialist faces Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in a grappling showcase that could determine future championship opportunities.

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee explains increase in social media presence ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "An MMA fighter who just happens to document his life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025
Natalie Saceldo
ONE Championship

Natalie Salcedo guarantees entertainment in promotional debut: "Either they keep up with me or they break"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated confidence into her ONE Championship debut against seasoned competition. The American newcomer faces Macarena Aragon determined to prove her perfect record translates against elite-level opposition.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo reveals MMA debut strategy: "My plan is to get him out and finish the fight as soon as possible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Tye Ruotolo refuses to ease into mixed martial arts competition gradually. He targets an immediate statement victory against undefeated Adrian Lee in his highly anticipated MMA debut.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali unimpressed by Zakaria El Jamari's abilities ahead of ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali seeks to end his losing streak against an opponent he considers inferior. The teenage knockout artist faces Zakaria El Jamari determined to prove his recent setbacks were temporary obstacles rather than permanent problems.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks to settle rivalry with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Jarred Brooks gets his chance to silence a persistent critic when he faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight action. The former strawweight champion moves up a weight class to settle their long-standing rivalry against the dangerous Dagestani contender.