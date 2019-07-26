Artem Lobov isn’t solely focused on fighting Amir Khan

Artem Lobov is keeping his options open when it comes to fighting more boxers.

Lobov did battle with the former IBF light welterweight champion and WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi in June. This was a bare-knuckle bout under the BKFC banner. Lobov was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

“The Russian Hammer” had been calling for a bout with Amir Khan, who just captured the WBC international welterweight title against Billy Dib. BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid told Bloody Elbow that he’s interested in booking a boxing match between Lobov and Khan.

“Artem Lobov vs. Amir Khan in a boxing match is something that we would be interested in,” said Shadid. “John Kavanagh wanted that bout in BRAVE CF so we are prepared to talk about it. If we can work with both sides, this could happen although there are other options for Lobov out there. I’d like to see him take on any boxer at the top level but no talks have happened yet. Lobov will be in attendance on July 25th so discussions may begin then.”

While such a bout may prove to be lucrative, Lobov spoke to The Body Lock and claimed there are other options on the table.

“Amir’s not the only boxer out there, you know, there’s countless [other] names,” Lobov said. “I like to do big things, and BRAVE like to do big things. So, if maybe we can combine our forces together, you know, we could do great things together, so why not? Like I said, everybody wants to see, you know, MMA fighter versus the boxer again. So let’s, let’s do it. Let’s organize it. I’m happy to do it. It would be great to do it under the BRAVE banner.”

Do you think Artem Lobov will ultimately fight Amir Khan, or will he explore other options?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.