Massive UFC Fight Night headliner with potential title implications is off due to injury

Brandon Royval Out of Manel Kape Fight Due to Injury

In a statement issued on his Instagram account, Brandon Royval confirmed that he is out of his planned fight against Manel Kape.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to pull out of my fight, I’m sorry to Manel Kape and my fans. I’m facing an injury that has me questioning when I’ll be able to train again. This is absolutely a fight I think needs to happen for the flyweight division but as of right now competing has been ill advised. Love y’all and I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I’ll have more details on my YouTube this week.”

It’s a tough break for both men. Having gone 0-2 against current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, Royval is trying to make his case for another shot at gold. He’ll need to wait before stepping back inside the Octagon.

As for Kape, this is the tenth time he’s seen a previously planned UFC bout of his canceled. It hasn’t been an easy road to the top of the UFC ladder for Kape, but he could be just one big win away from competing for the UFC flyweight title.

What the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Kape should be interesting to watch for. He could be kept on the card, although whether or not he’d still headline is unknown. The UFC could also decide to wait on Royval to get healthy and reschedule the bout given it’s an important fight in the 115-pound division.

