Massive UFC Fight Night headliner with potential title implications is off due to injury

By Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

Brandon Royval will not be facing Manel Kape on March 1st.

UFC Apex Octagon

The pivotal flyweight matchup was set to headline a UFC Fight Night card inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, that fight will have to take place at another time. Royval has revealed that he is injured and will be unable to fight on the contracted date.

In fact, Royval isn’t even sure when he can train again.

RELATED: BRANDON ROYVAL WOULD WELCOME HENRY CEJUDO BACK TO FLYWEIGHT: “I COULD JUST WALK HIM RIGHT INTO A KNEE”

Brandon Royval Out of Manel Kape Fight Due to Injury

In a statement issued on his Instagram account, Brandon Royval confirmed that he is out of his planned fight against Manel Kape.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to pull out of my fight, I’m sorry to Manel Kape and my fans. I’m facing an injury that has me questioning when I’ll be able to train again. This is absolutely a fight I think needs to happen for the flyweight division but as of right now competing has been ill advised. Love y’all and I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I’ll have more details on my YouTube this week.”

It’s a tough break for both men. Having gone 0-2 against current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, Royval is trying to make his case for another shot at gold. He’ll need to wait before stepping back inside the Octagon.

As for Kape, this is the tenth time he’s seen a previously planned UFC bout of his canceled. It hasn’t been an easy road to the top of the UFC ladder for Kape, but he could be just one big win away from competing for the UFC flyweight title.

What the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Kape should be interesting to watch for. He could be kept on the card, although whether or not he’d still headline is unknown. The UFC could also decide to wait on Royval to get healthy and reschedule the bout given it’s an important fight in the 115-pound division.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Manel Kape UFC

Related

Shara Bullet

Shara Bullet opens up on medical issues that contributed to UFC Saudi Arabia loss: "I've never felt this sick"

Josh Evanoff - February 5, 2025
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases "huge announcement" coming soon: "And Still"

Cole Shelton - February 5, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is teasing a massive announcement coming on Thursday.

Ilia Topuria Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

UFC champion Ilia Topuria not impressed by Movsar Evloev, would rather fight Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria doesn’t believe Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee issues scathing statement after sparring footage of him getting dropped gets released

Cole Shelton - February 5, 2025

Kevin Lee has issued a scathing response after a video of him getting dropped in sparring went viral.

Sean Strickland Byrce Mitchell
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Bryce Mitchell's controversial Adolf Hitler comments: 'A f*cking idiot from Arkansas'

Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

Sean Strickland believes Bryce Mitchell is buying into propaganda, but doesn’t feel he’s a Nazi.

Terrance McKinney

UFC star Terrance McKinney lays out his plans for the remainder of 2025

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025
Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has praised Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever ahead of UFC 312.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Zhang Weili believes she can solve Tatiana Suarez puzzle at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili backs herself to find success against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev could serve as back-up fighter for UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev may end up serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 312 main event.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the 'worst' fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Leon Edwards is certain that he is a better fighter than Belal Muhammad.